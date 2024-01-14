Bowness, Tocchet, Montgomery and Laviolette are the coaches for the NHL All-Star Game

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: New York Knicks at Memphis Grizzlies
Basketball Pickups: GG Jackson worth a look for skeleton-crew Grizzlies?
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
nbc_fnia_applebees_tbvsphi_240114.jpg
What NFL games are on today: Wild Card Weekend NFL Schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch
nbc_fnia_applebees_bufvspit_240114.jpg
NFL Playoffs Schedule 2023-24: Dates, times, TV networks and playoff picture for Wild Card Weekend and more

Top Clips

nbc_simms_hyundaiheadlines_240114.jpg
Give me the headlines: The ‘Stroud pleaser’
nbc_pk_40for40pats_240112.jpg
40-For-40: Inside Belichick’s coaching mindset
nbc_simms_aws_kcvsmia_240114.jpg
How Mahomes picked apart Dolphins’ cover zero

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: New York Knicks at Memphis Grizzlies
Basketball Pickups: GG Jackson worth a look for skeleton-crew Grizzlies?
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
nbc_fnia_applebees_tbvsphi_240114.jpg
What NFL games are on today: Wild Card Weekend NFL Schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch
nbc_fnia_applebees_bufvspit_240114.jpg
NFL Playoffs Schedule 2023-24: Dates, times, TV networks and playoff picture for Wild Card Weekend and more

Top Clips

nbc_simms_hyundaiheadlines_240114.jpg
Give me the headlines: The ‘Stroud pleaser’
nbc_pk_40for40pats_240112.jpg
40-For-40: Inside Belichick’s coaching mindset
nbc_simms_aws_kcvsmia_240114.jpg
How Mahomes picked apart Dolphins’ cover zero

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bowness, Tocchet, Montgomery and Laviolette are the coaches for the NHL All-Star Game

  
Published January 14, 2024 06:47 PM
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Florida Panthers

Nov 24, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness looks on from the bench against the Florida Panthers during the third period at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK — Rick Bowness of the Winnipeg Jets and Rick Tocchet of the Vancouver Canucks will join Boston’s Jim Montgomery and Peter Laviolette of the New York Rangers as the head coaches for the NHL All-Star Game.

The league said Sunday the coaches of the teams with the highest points percentage in each of the four divisions through Saturday’s games will guide the four All-Star rosters for the Feb. 3 event in Toronto.

The Central Division-leading Jets (28-10-4) have the best points percentage in the NHL at .714. The Pacific Division-leading Canucks (29-11-3) are next at .709, ahead of the Atlantic Division-leading Bruins (.702, 25-8-9) and the Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers (.667, 27‑13‑2).

Laviolette is making his fourth All-Star appearance as a head coach (2011, 2015, 2018), tops among active head coaches in the league. Montgomery is making his second career appearance after he also went last season.

Tocchet is making his second career trip to the All-Star Game as head coach (2020), to go along with four appearances during an 18-year NHL playing career. Bowness is making his All-Star head coaching debut next month.