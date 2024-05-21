Ricky Rudd, Carl Edwards, Ralph Moody selected to NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2025

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ricky Rudd, whose grit led him to be the sport’s original Ironman, was selected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2025 in the eighth year of being a nominee.

Rudd will be joined by Carl Edwards from the Modern Ballot.

Ralph Moody, who was the Moody in Holman-Moody team that dominated in the sport’s early years and had Mario Andretti win the 1967 Daytona 500 in one of his cars, was selected on Pioneer ballot.

This is the 15th Hall of Fame class.

The Class of 2025 will be inducted Feb. 7, 2025.

There are 63 voters and an online ballot from fans. NASCAR stated that 62 votes were cast. Rudd received 87% of the Modern Era ballots. Edwards received 52% of the Modern Era ballots. Harry Gant finished third, followed by Jeff Burton and Harry Hyde.

The fan vote had Edwards and Gant for the Modern Era and Ray Hendrick for the Pioneer Era.

Rudd made his Cup debut at age 18 in 1975 at Rockingham and made his 906th and final Cup start in 2007. He held the record for consecutive starts of 788 before Jeff Gordon broke it in 2005.

Rudd collected 23 wins, including the 1997 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and won 29 poles.

Edwards finished second twice in the points and won 28 Cup races. He also won 38 Xfinity races and one series championship.

The Landmark Award winner for outstanding contribution to NASCAR goes to Dr. Dean Sicking, among the creators of the SAFER barrier, which helped save the lives of countless drivers.

Modern Era Ballot (2 selected to Hall of Fame)

Greg Biffle, 2000 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion and 2002 Xfinity Series champion

Neil Bonnett, won 18 times in the NASCAR Cup Series including consecutive Coca-Cola 600 victories

Tim Brewer, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief

Jeff Burton, won 21 times in the NASCAR Cup Series including the Southern 500 and two Coca-Cola 600s

Randy Dorton, built engines that won nine championships across NASCAR’s national series

Carl Edwards, winner of 28 NASCAR Cup Series races and 2007 Xfinity Series champion

Harry Gant, winner of 18 NASCAR Cup Series races, including two Southern 500 victories

Harry Hyde, 1970 NASCAR Cup Series championship crew chief

Ricky Rudd, won 23 times in NASCAR Cup Series, including the 1997 Brickyard 400

Jack Sprague, three-time NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion

Pioneer Ballot (1 selected to Hall of Fame)

Ray Hendrick, won over 700 times in NASCAR Modified and Late Model Sportsman

Banjo Matthews, built cars that won more than 250 NASCAR Cup Series races and three championships

Ralph Moody, two-time NASCAR Cup Series owner champion as mechanical genius of Holman-Moody

Larry Phillips, first five-time NASCAR weekly series national champion

Bob Welborn, three-time Convertible Division champion

