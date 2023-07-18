Chicago Blackhawks and No. 1 overall draft pick Connor Bedard agree to 3-year contract

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs
Avalanche sign forward Ross Colton to a four-year contract and avoid arbitration
Syndication: The Enquirer
Hall of Famer Johnny Bench apologizes for antisemitic remark at Cincinnati Reds event
2023 Supercars Championship - Beaurepaires Melbourne 400
Richard Childress Racing adds Supercars championship contender at Indianapolis

Top Clips

nbc_egde_bte_womensworldcup_230717.jpg
USWNT’s form heading into 2023 World Cup
nbc_egde_bte_openlongshots_230717.jpg
Longshot bets at 2023 Open Championship?
nbc_nas_martintruexwins_230717.jpg
Truex Jr. finally cashes in at New Hampshire

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs
Avalanche sign forward Ross Colton to a four-year contract and avoid arbitration
Syndication: The Enquirer
Hall of Famer Johnny Bench apologizes for antisemitic remark at Cincinnati Reds event
2023 Supercars Championship - Beaurepaires Melbourne 400
Richard Childress Racing adds Supercars championship contender at Indianapolis

Top Clips

nbc_egde_bte_womensworldcup_230717.jpg
USWNT’s form heading into 2023 World Cup
nbc_egde_bte_openlongshots_230717.jpg
Longshot bets at 2023 Open Championship?
nbc_nas_martintruexwins_230717.jpg
Truex Jr. finally cashes in at New Hampshire

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chicago Blackhawks and No. 1 overall draft pick Connor Bedard agree to 3-year contract

  
Published July 18, 2023 12:10 AM
NHL: NHL Draft

Jun 28, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson congratulates first overall pick Connor Bedard during the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

CHICAGO (AP) The Chicago Blackhawks and forward Connor Bedard have agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract for the No. 1 overall draft pick.

The team said Monday the deal through the 2025-26 season will mean a $950,000 annual salary cap hit, the maximum allowed. It was announced on Bedard’s 18th birthday.

“Signing Connor is a huge step in building a new foundation for our organization,” Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said. “We’re excited to see him grow and play a large role in pushing our team forward for many years to come.”

Bedard became the second No. 1 pick in Blackhawks history, joining Patrick Kane, who went first overall in 2007 and helped form the core of a team that won three Stanley Cups from 2010 to 2015. Kane’s tenure in Chicago ended in February when he was traded to the New York Rangers.

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound Bedard spent the past three seasons with the Western Hockey League’s Regina Pats and on the international stage.

The native of North Vancouver, British Columbia, was the WHL’s first player - and seventh in Canadian Hockey League history - to be granted exceptional status, allowing Bedard to play in the major junior ranks at 15. In 2021-22, he became the youngest WHL player to score 50 goals, finishing with 51 in 62 games. Last season, his 143 points (71 goals, 72 assists in 57 games) were the most in the league since 1995-96.

Internationally, his 36 points (17 goals, 19 assists) in 16 world junior championship games rank fourth on the tournament list behind Peter Forsberg (42 points in 14 games), Robert Reichel (40 in 21) and Pavel Bure (39 in 21).

“Being drafted by an Original Six team has been such a surreal experience and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of this team’s future,” Bedard said. “The Blackhawks organization and the city of Chicago have such a rich sports history and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

---

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports