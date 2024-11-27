 Skip navigation
Devils forward Timo Meier suspended for one game for hit on Preds’ Zachary L’Heureux

  
Published November 26, 2024 07:01 PM
Nov 25, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils right wing Timo Meier (28) is escorted off the ice after receiving a game misconduct penalty against the Nashville Predators during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier has been suspended without pay for one game for cross-checking Nashville Predators forward Zachary L’Heureux in a game on Monday night.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the suspension Tuesday.

The incident happened at 12:17 of the third period. Meier was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking.

Under the terms of the CBA, Meier will forfeit $45,833. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.