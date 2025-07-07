Report: Cam York and the Flyers agree to a 5-year deal worth $25.75M

Cam York and the Philadelphia Flyers have agreed to terms on a five-year contract worth $25.75 million, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement has not been announced.

York will count $5.15 million against the salary cap through the 2029-30 NHL season. That price could turn out to be a bargain with the upper limit rising from $88 million this past season to $113.5 million by 2027-28.

Re-signing the 25-year-old restricted free agent defenseman takes care of an important piece of offseason business for the Flyers as they try to shift from rebuilding to contending. York was the final player on the roster without a contract.

York, the 14th pick in the 2019 draft, has skated nearly 21 minutes a game so far in his pro career, all with Philadelphia. He has 77 points in 235 games for the Flyers, who have not made the playoffs since 2020.