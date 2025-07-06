Kraken sign forward Tye Kartye to a two-year, $2.5 million contract extension

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken signed forward Tye Kartye to a two-year contract extension Saturday with a $1.25 million average annual value.

The 24-year-old Kartye had six goals and seven assists in 63 regular-season games last season. He also had two goals and two assists in three games for Coachella Valley in the American Hockey League.

“We’re happy to keep Tye within the organization for two more years,” general manager Jason Botterill said in a statement. “Tye has worked to develop his game with us over the last few seasons, and we look forward to continuing that growth moving forward.”

Kartye had 11 goals and nine assists in 77 games as a rookie in 2023-24 after having three goals and two assists in 10 playoff games in 2022-23.