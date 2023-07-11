Flyers sign defenseman York and agree with forward Cates on 2-year contracts

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Flyers have signed defenseman Cam York to a two-year contract and agreed to terms with forward Noah Cates on a two-year deal, the team announced Monday.

York, 22, agreed to a deal worth $3.2 million and Cates to a contract worth $5.25 million, general manager Danny Briere said.

A former first-round draft pick (14th overall), York had two goals and 18 assists for the Flyers in 54 games this past season, part of which he spent with Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League. In part of three seasons with the Flyers, he has scored five goals and collected 25 assists in 87 games.

Cates, 24, had 13 goals and 25 assists as a rookie this past season. The former fifth-round draft pick shared the team lead and led all rookies in the league with five game-winning goals. He was one of just three Flyers players and four NHL rookies to appear in each of his team’s 82 games.

Cates, who also played for the U.S. in the 2022 Beijing Olympics, got better as the season went along, accounting for 11 points in his final 14 games.