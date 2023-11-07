 Skip navigation
Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen is out indefinitely because of a blood clotting issue

  
Published November 7, 2023 12:33 AM
Frederik Andersen

Frederik Andersen

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen is out indefinitely after medical tests found a blood clotting issue.

General manager Don Waddell issued an update on Andersen’s status Monday, saying there’s no timetable for the 34-year-old’s return. Waddell said the team does expect Andersen to make a full recovery.

Carolina put Andersen on injured reserve and recalled 24-year-old Pyotr Kochetkov from Syracuse of the American Hockey League.

Veteran Jaroslav Halak also joined the team on a free agent tryout. Antti Raanta is expected to shoulder the load in net in Andersen’s absence.

Andersen last played on Thursday and was 4-1-0 with a 2.87 goals-against average and .894 save percentage in six starts this season. The Denmark native has played 547 NHL regular-season and playoff games for the Anaheim Ducks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Hurricanes since making his debut in 2013.