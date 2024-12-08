Blackhawks place goaltender Petr Mrazek on IR with a left groin injury

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tamar Bates scores 29 points to help Missouri beat No. 1 Kansas 76-67
Tamar Bates scores 29 points to help Missouri beat No. 1 Kansas 76-67
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Giant Slalom
Thomas Tumler earns first Alpine World Cup win; Lucas Braathen records Brazil’s first podium
Hero World Challenge 2024 - Final Round
Tiger Woods joins NBC booth and Scottie Scheffler nearly jars approach shot

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_mssgcfpissending_241208.jpg
What message did committee send in final bracket?
nbc_pl_lowedown_241208.jpg
Lowe Down: Chelsea will be top by New Year’s Day
nbc_rtf_easypathtoship_241208.jpg
Georgia, Texas have easiest paths forward in CFP

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tamar Bates scores 29 points to help Missouri beat No. 1 Kansas 76-67
Tamar Bates scores 29 points to help Missouri beat No. 1 Kansas 76-67
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Giant Slalom
Thomas Tumler earns first Alpine World Cup win; Lucas Braathen records Brazil’s first podium
Hero World Challenge 2024 - Final Round
Tiger Woods joins NBC booth and Scottie Scheffler nearly jars approach shot

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_mssgcfpissending_241208.jpg
What message did committee send in final bracket?
nbc_pl_lowedown_241208.jpg
Lowe Down: Chelsea will be top by New Year’s Day
nbc_rtf_easypathtoship_241208.jpg
Georgia, Texas have easiest paths forward in CFP

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Blackhawks place goaltender Petr Mrazek on IR with a left groin injury

  
Published December 8, 2024 04:14 PM
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Pittsburgh Penguins

Oct 10, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) and center Connor Bedard (98) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins at the PPG Paints Arena. Chicago won 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks have placed goaltender Petr Mrazek on injured reserve with a left groin injury.

Mrazek was replaced by Arvid Soderblom in the first period of a 4-2 loss to Winnipeg. The 32-year-old Mrazek is 7-11-1 with a 2.83 goals-against average and .906 save percentage in 20 games this season.

Chicago also rested defensemen Alex Vlasic (maintenance) and Alec Martinez (neck), along with forward Craig Smith (maintenance), during practice on Sunday.

The last-place Blackhawks recalled goaltender Drew Commesso and defenseman Kevin Korchinski from Rockford of the American Hockey League.

Commesso likely will back up Soderblom while Mrazek is sidelined. Veteran goaltender Laurent Brossoit signed a two-year contract with Chicago in free agency, but he has been sidelined by a right knee issue.

The 20-year-old Korchinski was selected by Chicago with the No. 7 pick in the 2022 draft. He had five goals and 10 assists in 76 games with the Blackhawks last season.