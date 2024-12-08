Anders Sorensen loses first game as interim coach of Blackhawks

CHICAGO — Anders Sorensen’s first game with Chicago looked a lot like when Luke Richardson was coaching the Blackhawks.

Not enough offense in another loss.

Sorensen took over as the interim coach after Richardson was fired. The 49-year-old Sorensen, who was promoted from Rockford of the American Hockey League, had one practice with Chicago before it faced Winnipeg.

The Blackhawks finished with a season-low 14 shots on goal in their fifth consecutive loss, shut down by Winnipeg in the final two periods of the Jets’ 4-2 win. The last-place Blackhawks had only six shots in the final 40 minutes.

“I thought they hemmed us in because they were (taking) a lot of shots and recovering a lot of pucks and we got kind of back on our heels a little bit,” said Sorensen, the first Swedish-born head coach in NHL history. “You know we have to turn around and find pucks constantly. It’s a tough way to play.”

Sorensen faced an early challenge when goaltender Petr Mrazek departed in the first period with an apparent groin injury.

“He’ll be out a little bit,” Sorensen said without offering a specific timetable.

The Blackhawks employed a 2-1-2 defensive look, but often had a defenseman in the offensive mix when they carried the puck into the Winnipeg zone. But misfires were common.

“We’ve had one practice,” captain Nick Foligno said. “We obviously understand the urgency. It’s just not going to turn around in one day. He wants us to be a real tenacious go-ahead team. You could see that tonight when we were playing on our toes.”

Next up for Chicago is a three-game trip beginning against the New York Rangers. The Blackhawks are 4-9-2 on the road this year.

“We’re trying to find our game and understand what we do a little bit better,” Foligno said. “I think the first period we did a lot of good things. We had pace, played the way Anders wants us to play. It’s disappointing we didn’t get the job done.”