 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Ambetter Health 400
Sunday Atlanta NASCAR Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather
CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE8
Mark Cavendish crashes out of his final Tour de France; Mads Pedersen wins stage
2023 NBA Draft Pick Portraits and Press Conferences
Remember: It’s only Summer League
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_cavendishcrash_230708.jpg
Cavendish abandons TDF following Stage 8 crash
oly_atm100_nationals_230707_1920x1080.jpg
Charleston ekes out men’s 100m championship win
nbc_golf_westsorenstamintvs_230707.jpg
Wie West, Sorenstam share USWO departure emotions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Ambetter Health 400
Sunday Atlanta NASCAR Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather
CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE8
Mark Cavendish crashes out of his final Tour de France; Mads Pedersen wins stage
2023 NBA Draft Pick Portraits and Press Conferences
Remember: It’s only Summer League
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_cavendishcrash_230708.jpg
Cavendish abandons TDF following Stage 8 crash
oly_atm100_nationals_230707_1920x1080.jpg
Charleston ekes out men’s 100m championship win
nbc_golf_westsorenstamintvs_230707.jpg
Wie West, Sorenstam share USWO departure emotions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kraken defenseman Will Borgen avoids salary arbitration with a 2-year deal

  
Published July 8, 2023 10:13 AM
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken

Apr 28, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Will Borgen (3) advances the puck in game six of the first round of the 2023 Stanely Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Kraken avoided salary arbitration with defenseman Will Borgen on Friday, agreeing to a two-year contract at an of average $2.7 million a season.

Seattle also announced a one-year deal with veteran forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare.

Borgen, 26, is coming off the best season of his career after playing in all 82 regular season games for Seattle. Borgen set career highs in goals (three) and assists (17), and averaged more than 16 minutes, regularly paired with Jamie Oleksiak on Seattle’s blue line.

In the playoffs, Borgen appeared in all 14 games for Seattle and had one goal and two assists.

Borgen was a restricted free agent and had filed for salary arbitration before the sides came to an agreement. He was selected by Seattle from Buffalo during the expansion draft.

Bellemare, 38, agreed to a one-year deal worth $775,000. Bellemare played in 73 games last season for Tampa Bay and had four goals and nine assists. He’s also played for Vegas, Colorado and Philadelphia in his career. Bellemare was with the Flyers when current Seattle coach Dave Hakstol was in charge in Philadelphia.