Atlanta tops NASCAR Power Rankings of remaining Cup races

The NASCAR Cup Series season has delivered two photo finishes, the end of a 110-race winless streak, an altercation on pit road and a surprise winner in Talladega.

That was just in the first 13 races!

Cup teams return to action this weekend after competing in the annual All-Star Race, setting up a 23-race charge to the end of the season. If the first 13 races were any indication, there will be plenty of action as drivers compete for the championship.

These are the remaining races that stand out for their potential to deliver fireworks.

Tracks take center stage this week because the All-Star Race has no bearing on the driver Power Rankings. The regular top 10 will return after the Coca-Cola 600.

NBC SPORTS NASCAR POWER RANKINGS

1. Atlanta II (Sept. 8 on USA) — The spring race at Atlanta delivered a photo finish as Kyle Busch, Daniel Suarez and Ryan Blaney went three-wide at the finish line. This capped a wild race in which 30 cars were involved in incidents. Now, the next race at Atlanta will kick off the opening round of the playoffs. Will the race be calmer as drivers try to avoid any incidents, or will the added importance of moving beyond the first round increase the intensity level? This question makes Atlanta II a must-watch race.

This will also be Atlanta’s only opportunity to host a playoff race, creating a special moment in NASCAR history. Atlanta will move back to the summer in 2025 to kick off TNT Sports’ broadcast coverage.

2. Bristol Night Race (Sept. 21 on USA) — College football has the Rose Bowl, “The Grand Daddy of Them All.” NASCAR has the Bristol Night Race. This race closes out the first round of the playoffs and forces championship-hopeful teams to deliver a perfect performance over the course of 500 laps. Some mistakes could lead to unscheduled pit stops that drop contenders multiple laps behind the leaders. Others could kick off multi-car wrecks on the high banks. There is nonstop intrigue during the Bristol Night Race as drivers race for position and tempers flare. Pair those factors with potential tire wear like fans saw in the spring, and fans could be in for the quintessential NASCAR experience.

Hamlin eggs on Bristol crowd after playoff victory "Everybody likes a winner" remarks a flippant Denny Hamlin amid a chorus of boos at Bristol Motor Speedway following his Round of 16 win to automatically advance to the Round of 12 in the Cup Series playoffs.

3. Coca-Cola 600 (May 26 on Fox) — Prior to the Next Gen era, oval races at Charlotte Motor Speedway had lost some luster. They didn’t quite deliver excitement. However, the past two races at the 1.5-mile oval have shown that CMS is back. Last season’s race featured 32 lead changes over 400 laps as drivers raced for position in NASCAR’s longest event. They went three-wide, used every possible lane and occasionally made mistakes trying to push the cars to the limit. It was pure exhilaration. The expectation is that the action-packed racing will continue this weekend as drivers complete 600 miles in remembrance of military members who gave their lives in service of the country.

Highlights: Blaney wins at Charlotte Ryan Blaney pulled away from William Byron in the final laps to end his winless streak.

4. Martinsville II (Nov. 3 on NBC) — While short track racing has drawn criticism in the Next Gen era, Martinsville’s playoff race has continued to deliver drama. Just look at Ross Chastain riding the wall to beat Denny Hamlin for the final spot in the Championship 4 in 2022. Last season, William Byron advanced after fighting heat-related issues and an ill-handling race car. Hamlin fell short of the Championship 4 after leading 156 laps. Regular-season champion Martin Truex Jr. missed the Championship 4 due to a speeding penalty and a slow pit stop.

Martinsville may not deliver the same beating and banging NASCAR fans are accustomed, but it serves as the ultimate pressure cooker for drivers seeking a championship. Some rise to the occasion as Ryan Blaney did last season. Others make critical mistakes.

5. Darlington II (Sept. 1 on USA) — Once the playoff opener for Cup teams, Darlington has moved to the regular-season finale to account for the Olympic break (coverage on NBC Sports). “The Lady in Black” will host the final race to determine the 16-driver playoff field. Darlington rewards drivers who can manage their tires and avoid slamming into the wall. It rewards pit crews who deliver perfect pit stops. Drivers are vocal about the challenges posed by the South Carolina track and the mistakes that can happen on a regular basis. What happens when these drivers face the added intensity due to potentially missing the playoffs? This will be must watch television.

6. Chicago Street Race (July 7 on NBC) — Rain had a significant impact on NASCAR’s inaugural race weekend on the streets of Chicago. Yet it did not disrupt the action during the Cup race. This event had multiple drivers making mistakes and plowing into the tire barriers. It also featured intense racing between Justin Haley and newcomer Shane van Gisbergen as they each tried to make NASCAR history by winning the first race on the streets of the Windy City.

Highlights: van Gisbergen wins Cup race in Chicago Shane van Gisbergen makes history as the first driver to win during his NASCAR Cup Series debut in 60 years after his victory on the Chicago Street Course.

7. Homestead (Oct. 27 on NBC) — Homestead has not hosted the championship race since the 2019 season but it continues to play a role in determining the outcome of the season. The Florida track hosts a Round of 8 race, one that favors drivers who can keep their car mere inches from the outside wall. The winner — if they are still in the playoff picture — locks up a spot in the Championship 4. Christopher Bell took full advantage of this last season by winning for the first time at Homestead. He wasn’t a favorite to win at Homestead based on his previous career-best finish at the track — eighth in 2020 — but he rose to the occasion. Who will be next?

Bell qualifies for Championship 4 with Miami win "I've got the best team behind me" says a jubilant Christopher Bell after a "whirlwind" race and a win that locks him into the Championship 4 along with Kyle Larson at Phoenix Raceway.

8. Daytona II (Aug. 24 on NBC) — Daytona may not host the regular-season finale this season but that doesn’t mean this race will be without intrigue. It will be one of two remaining opportunities for drivers without a win this season to lock into the playoffs, so the intensity will be present. There will be aggressive blocks thrown at critical moments. There will likely be multiple incidents that collect contenders. Once the race is on its final lap, drivers who once worked together will likely abandon each other and take the field three-wide for a late drag race.

Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, the regular season finale for 2023 ahead of the playoffs.

9. Indianapolis (July 21 on NBC) — For the first time in the Next Gen era, Cup drives will compete on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. This configuration’s return is a welcome sight for NASCAR drivers. They have an opportunity to win at an iconic venue and kiss the bricks. For NASCAR fans, they have the opportunity to see if the Next Gen car can improve the racing at another high speed track.

10. Iowa (June 16 on USA) — Another short track in the top 10? That can’t be right. Well, it is. Iowa is a new addition to the schedule and it will host its first Cup race to kick off the NBC/USA portion of the schedule. There will be concerns about how the Next Gen cars will race on the .875-mile track but Cup drivers have shown the ability to deliver excitement at new tracks over the years. Chicago, Gateway and Road America are all examples. Plus, the Cup race sold out in December, so the top drivers will be able to compete in front of packed grandstands.