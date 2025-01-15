 Skip navigation
Kyle Connor scores first-period hat trick as Jets blow out Canucks 6-1

  
Published January 14, 2025 11:18 PM
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Winnipeg Jets

Jan 14, 2025; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor (81) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-Imagn Images

Terrence Lee/Terrence Lee-Imagn Images

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Kyle Connor scored a natural hat trick in the first period to spark the Winnipeg Jets to a 6-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

The left-winger’s sixth career hat trick came in a span of 6:38, making it the third fastest in Jets-Thrashers’ history.

Mark Scheifele, Neal Pionk and Nino Niederreiter each had a goal and assist for the Jets, who are the first team to hit 30 wins this season.

Gabriel Vilardi recorded three assists and Cole Perfetti added a pair to give him 100 NHL career points.

Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves to pick up his league-leading 27th win of the season for Winnipeg, which is 3-1-2 in its season-long, eight-game homestand.

Nils Hoglander scored a third-period goal for the Canucks, who finished a five-game road trip going 1-2-2. Kevin Lankinen stopped 27 shots for Vancouver.

Takeaways

Canucks: It was a team loss by Vancouver, as Winnipeg’s first four goals came against each of its lines.

Jets: Winnipeg capitalized on its opportunities, taking advantage of Vancouver turnovers and controlling the puck.

Key moment

Connor’s third goal came on a breakaway, when he deked in front of Lankinen and then sent the puck around Lankinen’s outstretched stick. The feat seemed to deflate the Canucks, who were outshot 20-10 in the second period.

Key stat

Connor’s hat trick went into the franchise record books behind two former Jets. Blake Wheeler scored three goals in a span of 4:20 in 2017, while Sean Monahan notched his in 5:17 last February.

Up next

The Canucks host the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. The Jets host the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.