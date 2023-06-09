 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matthew Tkachuk returns from big hit in Stanley Cup Final, adds more playoff heroics

  
Published June 9, 2023 05:59 AM
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Vegas Golden Knights at Florida Panthers

Jun 8, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) and defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) celebrate the game winning goal scored against the Vegas Golden Knights by defenseman Brandon Montour (not pictured) during overtime in game three of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Tkachuk was down, out briefly and then back with plenty of time to make a difference.

The Florida Panthers star left early in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final after a big hit from Vegas Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar, and he missed most of the first period and didn’t return immediately following intermission while being evaluated for a concussion. After looking as if he might be lost for the night, Tkachuk returned in the second and then came through with more of his now trademark playoff heroics.

Tkachuk scored the tying goal with 2:13 left in regulation, forcing overtime and giving the Panthers new life. He then provided the screen on Carter Verhaeghe’s OT goal for a 3-2 victory that cut Florida’s series deficit to 2-1.

The 25-year-old said he knew he was coming back when he left the game, pulled by concussion spotters. That absence felt like a long time ago in the aftermath of another big win he was largely responsible for.

“I felt great - I feel great,” Tkachuk said. “I’m ready to go. Everybody’s excited that we’re in this position right now.”

Florida is in this position rather than facing elimination in Game 4 on Saturday thanks in large part to Tkachuk, who also set up Brandon Montour’s goal that opened the scoring less than five minutes in.

Not long after, Tkachuk stumbled getting up after the hit from Kolesar and skated to the bench. He took a shift on Florida’s power play before going down the tunnel at the demand of concussion spotters mandated by NHL protocol.

At that point, there was zero clarity, even on the Florida bench.

“You’re not informed at all: It’s a complete shutdown,” coach Paul Maurice said. “You are completely in the dark on those. You don’t know when the player’s coming back. There’s not an update.”

Players insist they were not worried. Montour called it a no-brainer.

“He’s going to come back no matter what,” captain Aleksander Barkov said. “He’s really tough guy, and he’s going to battle through everything.”

Tkachuk rejoined his teammates on the bench a few minutes into the second. When he stepped back onto the ice for his first shift since leaving, fans cheered and chanted, “Chucky! Chucky!”

The crowd was even louder and threw rats when Tkachuk scored his biggest goal of many during this run to tie it. He didn’t get an assist on Verhaeghe’s goal but made it happen with a tape-to-tape pass in the neutral zone and was in front of Adin Hill when it happened.

Asked if he was happy Tkachuk returned, Maurice joked that it was after midnight.

“It was fine,” he quipped.

[contact-form][contact-field label="Name” type="name” required="true” /][contact-field label="Email” type="email” required="true” /][contact-field label="Website” type="url” /][contact-field label="Message” type="textarea” /][/contact-form]