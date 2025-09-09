Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 2: 49ers Hamstrung, Plus Worthy, London Updates

Injuries play a key role in fantasy seasons, making staying up to date on recent news around the league of utmost importance. But fear not, for we will compile all fantasy relevant news into one spot to keep you in the know throughout the regular season. Follow along every Tuesday for all major injury news and be sure to check back during the week as we push updates on Thursday and Saturday.

AFC

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

The Bills emerged from their wild Week 1 win over the Ravens with a clean bill of health.

Miami Dolphins

Jaylen Waddle - WR (shoulder)

Waddle departed the team’s Week 1 loss to the Colts with an apparent shoulder injury. He would later return to the contest. No further updates have been provided by the team.

Fantasy Impact: Fantasy managers will want to follow Waddle’s status closely in the coming days considering no update has been provided by the team. That said, the fact that he returned to the game bodes well for his status for Week 2.

New England Patriots

Stefon Diggs - WR (knee)

Diggs played just 41 percent of the team’s offensive snaps (29) in a Week 1 loss as he continues to ramp up his activity levels following a torn ACL in 2024.

Fantasy Impact: Fantasy managers will need to stay patient with the veteran receiver who is playing in his age-32 season. It is likely we see his snap rates continue to tick up, but you would be better off finding an alternative until we see his snap rates return to pre-injury levels.

New York Jets

The Jets avoided any major injuries in their Week 1 loss to the Steelers.

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

Isaiah Likely - TE (foot)

Likely missed the team’s Week 1 loss to the Bills while dealing with a foot injury. He was unable to practice in the lead up to the game.

Fantasy Impact: Fantasy managers will want to track Likely’s practice participation throughout the week as the team prepares to host the Browns in Week 2. Tight end Mark Andrews is the clear beneficiary should Likely’s absence continue, although the veteran saw just one target on a 75 percent snap share against the Bills. Typically one of Lamar Jackson’s top red zone targets, his fantasy production could be explained away as resultant from only one red zone drive after numerous scores from outside 20 yards in Week 1.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals emerged from a narrow Week 1 win relatively unscathed.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns avoided any major injuries in a Week 1 loss to the Bengals.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers did not suffer any significant injuries in their Week 1 win over the Jets.

AFC South

Houston Texans

Joe Mixon - RB (foot)

Mixon was placed on injured reserve ahead of Week 1 and will miss the first four weeks of the season, at minimum. He will reportedly be re-evaluated at that time.

Fantasy Impact: Earlier reports indicated veteran Nick Chubb would be utilized as a workhorse back for the Texans for as long as Mixon remained absent, but the team’s actions in Week 1 tell a different story. Chubb handled a 51 percent snap rate and 13 of the team’s 21 running back carries, good for a 61.9 percent backfield share. Mixon remains a shaky bet for fantasy leagues in 2025, while Chubb appears to be nothing more than a potential bye week flex option.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts did not experience any major injuries in Week 1.

Jacksonville Jaguars

While not an injury, the Jaguars traded RB Tank Bigsby to the Eagles following their Week 1 win over the Panthers.

Fantasy Impact: Travis Etienne should be viewed as the clear lead back for the Jaguars after handling a 61 percent snap share and 16 of 24 running back carries (66.6 percent) in Week 1. Rookie Bhayshul Tuten now has a clear path to change of pace opportunities. Treat Etienne as a legitimate fantasy starter in the RB2 range until further notice.

Tennessee Titans

AFC West

Denver Broncos

The Broncos emerged from their Week 1 win over the Titans with no major injuries.

Kansas City Chiefs

Xavier Worthy - WR (shoulder)

Worthy suffered a dislocated shoulder after a collision with tight end Travis Kelce. Initial reports are that Worthy will attempt to play through the injury while wearing a brace as opposed to electing for surgery.

Fantasy Impact: Worthy was primed for a featured role in the offense during Rashee Rice’s six-game suspension, making the timing of the injury a massive hit to the Chief’s offensive game plan. Although he is reportedly going to attempt to play through the ailment, the injury carries increased chances of re-aggravation, something that would assuredly end his 2025 season. Fantasy managers could do worse than seeing if another manager wants to take on that risk. If active, chances are you are forced to start Worthy and hope for the best.

Las Vegas Raiders

Brock Bowers - TE (knee)

Bowers suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter of the team’s Week 1 win over the Patriots. He was spotted on the sideline with his helmet on but never returned.

Fantasy Impact: Bowers is reportedly day-to-day following the injury but Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is notoriously devious in reporting injuries, giving us some pause regarding his potential Week 2 status. Fantasy managers will want to follow the situation closely and err on the side of practice participation over coaching comments. Any missed time by Bowers would thrust wide receiver Jakobi Meyers into WR2 territory.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers avoided any meaningful fantasy injuries in their Week 1 win over the Chiefs.

NFC

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys emerged from their Week 1 loss to the Eagles without any fantasy relevant injuries.

New York Giants

The Giants did not experience any major injuries in their Week 1 loss to the Commanders. That said, their quarterback situation could be in flux after a disappointing performance by veteran Russell Wilson. Rookie Jaxson Dart is waiting in the winds.

Philadelphia Eagles

Will Shipley - RB (ribs)

Backfield depth was dealt a blow when Will Shipley departed with a rib injury. Early reports are that the second-year back is dealing with a fractured rib, something that could sideline him for the foreseeable future. We have seen players play through a rib fracture, but teams tend to be more cautious with running backs considering they are guaranteed contact at such a high rate.

Fantasy Impact: Shipley was charged with change of pace duties behind Saquon Barkley before the injury, a role that now could fall to newcomer Tank Bigsby should Shipley miss any time. It is a low volume and value role but could become league-winning should something happen to Barkley.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders did not suffer any fantasy relevant injuries in their Week 1 win over the Giants.

NFC North

Chicago Bears

DJ Moore - WR (ribs)

Moore suffered an apparent rib injury late in the fourth quarter of the team’s Week 1 loss to the Vikings. No update was provided by the team following the game.

Fantasy Impact: Moore was heavily involved in the offense while being moved all over the formation, to include snaps out of the backfield. Any absence would increase the fantasy ceiling of fellow wide receiver Rome Odunze, who saw nine targets on 35 Caleb Williams pass attempts in Week 1.

Detroit Lions

The Lions emerged from their Week 1 loss to the Packers absent any major injuries.

Green Bay Packers

As per usual, teams that play the Lions emerge with numerous bumps and bruises, and the Packers were no different in Week 1. There are not currently any major red flags but fantasy managers will want to keep an eye on practice reports on a short week ahead of their matchup with the Commander on Thursday Night Football.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings did not suffer any fantasy relevant injuries in their Week 1 win over the Bears.

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

Drake London - WR (shoulder)

London appears to have avoided a major injury after failing to finish the game against the Buccaneers. He is reported to be day-to-day as he tends to a shoulder sprain.

Fantasy Impact: London’s fantasy managers can breathe a collective sigh of relief after the fourth-year receiver’s injury late in the team’s Week 1 loss to the Bucs. That said, continue to monitor his practice status as the week progresses. This one is simple: you are starting London if he’s active in Week 2.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers avoided any fantasy relevant injuries in their Week 1 loss to the Jaguars.

New Orleans Saints

The Saints did not experience any fantasy relevant injuries in their Week 1 loss to the Cardinals.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers emerged from their Week 1 win over the Falcons without any key injuries.

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals were not subject to any substantial injuries in their Week 1 win over the Saints.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams emerged from their Week 1 win over the Texans absent any fantasy relevant injuries.

San Francisco 49ers

George Kittle - TE (hamstring)

The 49ers placed Kittle on injured reserve Tuesday, meaning he will miss at least the next four games.

Fantasy impact: The 49ers are dealing with multiple key injuries including Kittle, wide receiver Jauan Jennings (shoulder), and quarterback Brock Purdy (shoulder, knee), leaving the team with numerous question marks ahead of their Week 2 matchup with the Saints. As things currently stand, Purdy appears to be on track to start while Jennings’ situation could go either way. Fantasy managers will want to follow the situation closely as the team continues to experience substantial injuries to their primary fantasy contributors. Running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall stand to benefit in what has become a decimated skill position group. Start both with confidence regardless of which quarterback starts in Week 2.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks did not experience any fantasy relevant injuries in their Week 1 loss to the 49ers.