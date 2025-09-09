Flames sign goalie Dustin Wolf to 7-year, $52.5 million extension

CALGARY, Alberta — The Calgary Flames signed goalie Dustin Wolf to a seven-year, $52.5 million contract extension.

Wolf finished second in Calder Trophy voting last season as NHL rookie of the year.

He had a 29-16-8 record with a .910 save percentage and a 2.64 goals-against average.

The 24-year-old American finished 11th in wins and save percentage among NHL goalies in his rookie season, backstopping Calgary to the brink of a playoff berth.

Wolf, who also played 17 games in Calgary during the 2023-24 season, was the American Hockey League’s goalie of the year in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

His extension will kick in for the 2026-27 season and run through 2033.