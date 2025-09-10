LA28 Olympic diving set for Rose Bowl Aquatics Center

The LA28 Olympic diving competition will be at the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center in Pasadena, relocating from a pool near the LA Memorial Coliseum.

The Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved LA28’s proposal to change venues on Wednesday.

The new venue “requires minimal work, provides additional amenities for athletes and accounts for up to $17.6 million in revenue increases and cost savings, all while addressing athlete safety concerns,” according to an LA28 press release.

Diving is still scheduled to be held outdoors, as it was under the previous venue plan. It will mark the first Olympic diving competition to be held outside since the 2016 Rio Games.

Diving events at the previous Los Angeles Olympics in 1932 and 1984 were at different outdoor venues.

The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center is just south of the Rose Bowl stadium that will hold men’s and women’s soccer semifinals and finals.

The pool near the Coliseum held swimming, diving, water polo and modern pentathlon swimming at the 1932 LA Games.