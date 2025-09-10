 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryder Lyons.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Folsom High School Quarterback Ryder Lyons
Vlad Dyakonov.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Folsom High School Offensive Lineman Vlad Dyakonov
Procore Championship 2025 - Previews
Keegan Bradley embraces outside-the-box Ryder Cup captaincy

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_notredametexasam_250910.jpg
Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame will be a ‘chess match’
nbc_rtf_sarkarchmanning_250910.jpg
Sarkisian dismisses questions about Arch’s health
nbc_rtf_oklahomamichigan_250910.jpg
Mateer and Oklahoma impress in win over Michigan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
LA28 Olympic diving set for Rose Bowl Aquatics Center

  
Published September 10, 2025 07:28 PM

The LA28 Olympic diving competition will be at the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center in Pasadena, relocating from a pool near the LA Memorial Coliseum.

The Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved LA28’s proposal to change venues on Wednesday.

The new venue “requires minimal work, provides additional amenities for athletes and accounts for up to $17.6 million in revenue increases and cost savings, all while addressing athlete safety concerns,” according to an LA28 press release.

Diving is still scheduled to be held outdoors, as it was under the previous venue plan. It will mark the first Olympic diving competition to be held outside since the 2016 Rio Games.

Diving events at the previous Los Angeles Olympics in 1932 and 1984 were at different outdoor venues.

The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center is just south of the Rose Bowl stadium that will hold men’s and women’s soccer semifinals and finals.

The pool near the Coliseum held swimming, diving, water polo and modern pentathlon swimming at the 1932 LA Games.

Honda Center
LA28 opens first venue naming rights program in Olympic, Paralympic history
Outside of naming rights partners, standard clean venue Games policies will still apply at LA28.