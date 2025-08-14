 Skip navigation
LA28 opens first venue naming rights program in Olympic, Paralympic history

  
Published August 14, 2025 10:00 AM

The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and Paralympics will have the first competition venue naming rights program in Games history.

The first venues to carry naming rights were announced Thursday: the Comcast Squash Center at Universal Studios, which will host the new Olympic event of squash, and the Honda Center, which will host indoor volleyball.

During past Games, existing corporate names for stadiums and arenas have not been used.

“From the moment we submitted our bid, LA28 committed to reimagining what’s possible for the Games,” LA28 Chairperson and President Casey Wasserman said in a press release. “Today’s historic announcement delivers on that promise, creating the first-ever venue naming rights program in Olympic and Paralympic history while advancing LA28’s mission of a fully privately funded and no-new-build Games. These groundbreaking partnerships with Comcast and Honda, along with additional partners to come, will not only generate critical revenue for LA28 but will introduce a new commercial model to benefit the entire Movement. We’re grateful to the IOC for making this transformation possible.”

LA28 said the venue naming rights program was made possible through its partnership with the IOC.

In the program, qualifying LA28 partners have the opportunity to keep existing venue naming rights during the Games, plus can add marketing assets “to significantly bolster their activation efforts.”

The first opportunities to purchase eligible rights go to existing partners of The Olympic Partner (TOP) program — the highest level of global Olympic sponsorship.

Up to 19 temporary venues will have naming rights available for worldwide Olympic and Paralympic partners and LA28 partners.

Outside of venue naming rights, standard clean venue Games policies will apply for LA28.

