Stanley Cup Final Game 5 Best Bets: Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final was a natural letdown spot for Sergei Bobrovsky and the Florida Panthers. It was not surprise that the Eastern Conference champs took their foot off the gas in Game 4 having full control of the series with wins in each of the series’ first three games. That said, 8-1? Oilers’ fans are praying that Edmonton’s lopsided win in Game 4 awoke the offense and propels them to a miraculous comeback in the series. Not sure those prayers get answered, though as not since 1942 when Toronto rallied against Detroit has a team in the Cup Final won four straight to erase a three game deficit and win it all.

Lets dive into Game 5 and find a few plays.

Game 5

Edmonton Oilers (+114) vs. Florida Panthers (-135)

Puck Line: Panthers -1.5 goals (+185) | O/U: 5.5

Florida on the Puck Line -1.5 Goals (+185)

If you like the Panthers to win the game expecting the Oilers net to be emptied late in regulation is realistic as losing by 1, 2 or 7 does not matter. A loss ends Edmonton’s season.

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Vladimir Tarasenko OVER 0.5 Points (+140)

Tarasenko has scored once in each of Game 3 and Game 4. The 6-time 30-goal scorer appears to be dialed in having put seven pucks on net those last two games. Strong value available at +140.

Evan Rodrigues OVER 1.5 Shots (-175)

This has cashed in the last three games and with the Panthers on home ice and getting the last change, expect Rodrigues’ successful Cup Final to continue.

Connor McDavid OVER 3.5 shots (-110)

This has cashed in two of the four games in this series. Ironically, this ticket did not cash in Game 4 despite McDavid tallying four points (1G,3A) as he managed just two shots in the 8-1 win. McDavid had nine shots over the course of the series’ first two games in Sunrise. Can’t fathom the game’s best player going quietly in Game 5.

The Conn Smythe Debate

Had Florida claimed hockey’s Holy Grail in four straight, no question Sergei Bobrovsky (+110) would have been named the MVP of the Final. However, Game 4 was messy for Sergei. Pulled midway through the contest, some of the shine from Bobrovsky’s start to the series was tarnished. He is no longer the favorite.

That honor now belongs to Florida’s captain Aleksander Barkov (+100), the winner of the Selke Trophy which is awarded annually to the league’s top defensive forward. The question that needs to be asked is how can the league’s top defensive forward rise to the top of the odds board after his assignment tallies four points in an 8-1 rout? If McDavid was not his assignment, why not if he is the league’s top shut down forward? The stink of that game should be shared by many including Barkov. If you subscribe to that theory, Bobrovsky is still the play for the Conn Smythe assuming the series ends in five games as he will need to be good to close out the Oilers.

If it goes to a Game 6 or a Game 7, the door opens for others to enter the discussion including Connor McDavid even if Edmonton ultimately loses the series.

For now, enjoy Game 5.