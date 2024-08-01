 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
Marlins vs. Braves Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 1
Loretta Lynns 2024 - Drew Adams No 33 - MX Sports.jpeg
Drew Adams doubles down on Day 2 of Loretta Lynn’s
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Witt1_USA.jpg
Royals vs. Tigers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 1

Top Clips

nbc_dps_dungyint_240801.jpg
Dungy: New kickoff rules will limit kick returns
nbc_dps_cfbpreview_240801.jpg
College Football Playoff is ‘wired’ for Notre Dame
nbc_pst_uswntolypreview_240801.jpg
Japan to be ‘biggest test’ for USWNT so far

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
Marlins vs. Braves Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 1
Loretta Lynns 2024 - Drew Adams No 33 - MX Sports.jpeg
Drew Adams doubles down on Day 2 of Loretta Lynn’s
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Witt1_USA.jpg
Royals vs. Tigers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 1

Top Clips

nbc_dps_dungyint_240801.jpg
Dungy: New kickoff rules will limit kick returns
nbc_dps_cfbpreview_240801.jpg
College Football Playoff is ‘wired’ for Notre Dame
nbc_pst_uswntolypreview_240801.jpg
Japan to be ‘biggest test’ for USWNT so far

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2024 Paris Olympics women’s gymnastics all-around final live updates: Highlights, analysis, top performers

Follow along as Simone Biles and Suni Lee compete in the women’s all-around final in Paris.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
1920_1080_Biles_Lee.jpg

Getty Images

Simone Biles and Suni Lee are back for more in Paris.

The two played an important role in Team USA’s gold-medal performance earlier this week, in which they bested Italy and Brazil for the top spot on the podium alongside teammates Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera.

The victory prompted Biles to give the group two nicknames: ‘F Around and Find Out’ and ‘Golden Girls.’ The second name, the one Biles has dubbed the “real” one, is a reference to the show The Golden Girls because this U.S. team is the oldest ever to win a team all-around final.

History continues to be on the line in the women’s individual all-around final on Thursday. Biles finished first overall in qualifications and Lee finished third.

Follow along here for live updates on the competition.

How to watch 2024 Paris Olympics women’s gymnastics all-around final:

The women’s gymnastics all-around final at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC, USA Network and E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms on Thursday, August 1.

Date: August 1

Venue: Bercy Arena

TV channels: NBC

Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app

Visit NBCOlympics.com/FAQ for more information on watching the Paris Olympics, including links to download the NBC, NBC Olympics and Peacock apps.

Viewers can also tune in for a live watch party with Alex Cooper, streaming on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Updates
Golden Girls = locked in

Simone and Suni, with 12 combined Olympic medals between the two of them, are in the building.
Good luck wishes!

Paul Juda and Frederick Richard, who helped the men’s team win bronze earlier this week, have a message for Simone and Suni!
What to expect in the women’s all-around final:

Let’s get ready for the women’s individual all-around final!

The gymnasts will compete on all four apparatus (vault, uneven bars, balance beam, floor) with the four scores tallied up to determine an individual champion.

Biles and Lee finished first and third respectively in the qualifying round, but scores from qualifying are not carried over so all 24 participants will begin Thursday’s competition at zero.