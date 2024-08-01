2024 Paris Olympics women’s gymnastics all-around final live updates: Highlights, analysis, top performers

Simone Biles and Suni Lee are back for more in Paris.

The two played an important role in Team USA’s gold-medal performance earlier this week, in which they bested Italy and Brazil for the top spot on the podium alongside teammates Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera.

The victory prompted Biles to give the group two nicknames: ‘F Around and Find Out’ and ‘Golden Girls.’ The second name, the one Biles has dubbed the “real” one, is a reference to the show The Golden Girls because this U.S. team is the oldest ever to win a team all-around final.

History continues to be on the line in the women’s individual all-around final on Thursday. Biles finished first overall in qualifications and Lee finished third.

How to watch 2024 Paris Olympics women’s gymnastics all-around final:

The women’s gymnastics all-around final at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC, USA Network and E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms on Thursday, August 1.

Date: August 1

Venue: Bercy Arena

TV channels: NBC

Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app

Visit NBCOlympics.com/FAQ for more information on watching the Paris Olympics, including links to download the NBC, NBC Olympics and Peacock apps.

Viewers can also tune in for a live watch party with Alex Cooper, streaming on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.