2024 Paris Olympics women’s gymnastics all-around final live updates: Highlights, analysis, top performers
Follow along as Simone Biles and Suni Lee compete in the women’s all-around final in Paris.
Simone Biles and Suni Lee are back for more in Paris.
The two played an important role in Team USA’s gold-medal performance earlier this week, in which they bested Italy and Brazil for the top spot on the podium alongside teammates Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera.
The victory prompted Biles to give the group two nicknames: ‘F Around and Find Out’ and ‘Golden Girls.’ The second name, the one Biles has dubbed the “real” one, is a reference to the show The Golden Girls because this U.S. team is the oldest ever to win a team all-around final.
History continues to be on the line in the women’s individual all-around final on Thursday. Biles finished first overall in qualifications and Lee finished third.
Follow along here for live updates on the competition.
How to watch 2024 Paris Olympics women’s gymnastics all-around final:
The women’s gymnastics all-around final at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC, USA Network and E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms on Thursday, August 1.
Date: August 1
Venue: Bercy Arena
TV channels: NBC
Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app
Visit NBCOlympics.com/FAQ for more information on watching the Paris Olympics, including links to download the NBC, NBC Olympics and Peacock apps.
Viewers can also tune in for a live watch party with Alex Cooper, streaming on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.
Simone and Suni, with 12 combined Olympic medals between the two of them, are in the building.
Simone Biles and Suni Lee are ready to go for the women's all-around individual final. 💪 #ParisOlympics— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 1, 2024
📺 12P ET on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/Yoxk9B8C0q
Paul Juda and Frederick Richard, who helped the men’s team win bronze earlier this week, have a message for Simone and Suni!
Team USA’s Frederick Richard and Paul Juda send a very special message to Simone Biles and Suni Lee before their big competition! #ParisOlympics 🫶— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 1, 2024
📺 12P ET on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/vPdYQrt04r
Let’s get ready for the women’s individual all-around final!
The gymnasts will compete on all four apparatus (vault, uneven bars, balance beam, floor) with the four scores tallied up to determine an individual champion.
Biles and Lee finished first and third respectively in the qualifying round, but scores from qualifying are not carried over so all 24 participants will begin Thursday’s competition at zero.
Some things never change. 🐐 #ParisOlympics— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 1, 2024
📺: 12P ET on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/i61uNEIrpD