Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Kenny Bednarek, Alison dos Santos unbeaten in Grand Slam Track

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Kenny Bednarek and Alison dos Santos are the only runners to win their first four races through the first two Grand Slam Track meets.

McLaughlin-Levrone completed her second consecutive 400m-400m hurdles group sweep on Sunday, taking the flat 400m in 49.69 seconds at Grand Slam Track Miami.

On Saturday, she won the 400m hurdles in 52.07, the fastest time ever run before the month of June.

“I’m not supposed to be my sharpest (in May), I’m not supposed to be my fittest,” McLaughlin-Levrone said on the broadcast with the season’s biggest meets still to come. “We’re just working through.”

She has won 12 consecutive 400m hurdles finals dating to her last defeat at the 2019 World Championships, breaking the world record six times in that span to bring it down from 52.16 to 50.37.

McLaughlin-Levrone said she’s looking at switching to the 100m-100m hurdles group for for the next Grand Slam in Philadelphia (May 30-June 1, live on Peacock).

She last raced the 100m in 2018 at age 18 — 11.07 seconds with heavy tailwind of 3.5 meters per second. The world’s fastest women can run under 11 seconds with no tailwind.

McLaughlin-Levrone has run the 100m hurdles a little more frequently with a best time of 12.65. The world’s top women can break 12.50.

She could face some of them in Philadelphia, including Paris Olympic gold medalist Masai Russell, who on Friday ran the second-fastest time in history — 12.17 seconds.

Also Sunday, Bednarek, the two-time Olympic 200m silver medalist, stayed undefeated in the 100m-200m sprints group with a 200m victory in 19.84, the world’s best time this year.

“I’m going to be dominant this year,” Bednarek said.

Brazil’s Alison dos Santos won the 400m in 44.53, a personal best by one hundredth, to sweep the men’s 400m-400m hurdles group, just as the two-time Olympic hurdles bronze medalist did in Kingston last month.