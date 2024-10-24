 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

john and brittany force
John Force tells fans ‘I love you’ and he hopes to see them at the Las Vegas NHRA Nationals
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Tennessee Titans v Buffalo Bills
RotoPat’s Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings
NFL: OCT 13 Browns at Eagles
2024 Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Top Clips

nbc_roto_betnfl1pmb_241024.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: ATL-TB, IND-HOU, BAL-CLE
nbc_roto_betnfl1pma_241024.jpg
Bet It In A Minute: NYJ-NE, PHI-CIN, GB-JAX
nbc_dps_randyjohnsonint_241024.jpg
Johnson would be careful pitching to Ohtani, Judge

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

john and brittany force
John Force tells fans ‘I love you’ and he hopes to see them at the Las Vegas NHRA Nationals
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Tennessee Titans v Buffalo Bills
RotoPat’s Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings
NFL: OCT 13 Browns at Eagles
2024 Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Top Clips

nbc_roto_betnfl1pmb_241024.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: ATL-TB, IND-HOU, BAL-CLE
nbc_roto_betnfl1pma_241024.jpg
Bet It In A Minute: NYJ-NE, PHI-CIN, GB-JAX
nbc_dps_randyjohnsonint_241024.jpg
Johnson would be careful pitching to Ohtani, Judge

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

AJ Hurt sidelined as Alpine skiing World Cup season starts

  
Published October 24, 2024 12:43 PM

American AJ Hurt, who earned her first Alpine skiing World Cup podiums last winter, is out for the start of this season due to back and shoulder pain she’s had since the end of last season in March.

Hurt posted that she will miss the World Cup season-opening giant slalom in Sölden, Austria, on Saturday (live on Peacock).

“I’m back home now trying to figure out how to get rid of this pain so I can get back in the start gate as soon as possible,” she posted, adding that she hasn’t trained much on snow.

The next race is a slalom in Levi, Finland, on Nov. 16.

Before last season, Hurt’s best career World Cup finish was 18th. She then finished in the top 11 in six races in 2023-24, including a pair of third-place finishes for her first World Cup podiums.

Hurt, 23, became the first U.S. woman other than Mikaela Shiffrin to make a podium in slalom and GS in one season since Sarah Schleper in 2000-01.

Hurt, a Tahoe native who studied engineering at Dartmouth, missed most of the 2022-23 season due to surgery to repair left ankle ligaments.

She made her Olympic debut in 2022, placing 34th in the slalom and not finishing her first run of GS. She was also the 2021 World Junior Championships bronze medalist in the slalom.

SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-WOMEN-SUI-DOWNHILL
Alpine skiing 2024-25 FIS World Cup season: TV, streaming schedule
How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin and the world’s best Alpine skiers on NBC Sports and Peacock.