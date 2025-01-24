Alexis Pinturault injured in Kitzbuehel super-G crash

Alexis Pinturault sustained right knee injuries in a crash at an Alpine skiing World Cup super-G in Kitzbühel, Austria, on Friday.

Pinturault, a three-time Olympic medalist and a three-time world champion, sustained a significant bone bruise on the medial tibial plateau, along with a small fracture and an injury to the medial meniscus, according to the French ski federation.

He will be taken back to France. A timetable for his recovery has not been announced.

Last January, Pinturault sustained a season-ending left ACL tear in a super-G in Wengen, Switzerland.

He returned to the World Cup in December and has a best finish of 10th in seven races this season.

Pinturault, 33, has the most World Cup wins — 34 — by any French Alpine skier in history.

Swiss Marco Odermatt won Friday’s super-G for his 44th career World Cup victory. The men contest the Kitzbühel downhill, the biggest annual race in the sport, on Saturday at 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock.