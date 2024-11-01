Amber Glenn breaks U.S. record for short program score at Grand Prix France

Amber Glenn broke the record for highest short program score for a U.S. woman in international competition, taking the lead at Grand Prix France on Friday.

Glenn, the reigning U.S. champion, landed a triple Axel, a triple flip-triple toe loop combination and a triple loop in a clean short in her Grand Prix season debut.

She was rewarded with 78.14 points, the world’s best short program score since Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto had 79.24 at the March 2023 World Championships. She leads by 7.24 over Kim Chae-Yeon of South Korea going into Saturday’s free skate (live on Peacock).

Glenn, 25, had the best short program score in history for a U.S. woman, breaking the record of 76.43 set by Gracie Gold at the 2016 World Championships. In the current era (starting with the 2018-19 season), Bradie Tennell had the record of 75.93 from the 2020 Four Continents Championships.

GRAND PRIX FRANCE: Broadcast Schedule

The points system changes every Olympic cycle, with scores having gradually risen since the 6.0 system was replaced in 2003.

Glenn broke out at January’s U.S. Championships with her first victory at any level since the 2018 Midwest Sectionals. She then placed 10th at the World Championships in March.

Glenn, whose offseason work included tracking her brain waves, opened the 2024-25 campaign by winning Lombardia Trophy in Italy in September. She attempted a triple Axel in both programs for the first time, and landed both, according to SkatingScores.com.

Glenn’s total score at Lombardia was a personal best 212.89, the best for an American since Isabeau Levito at the April 2023 World Team Trophy.

Grand Prix France continues later Friday with the rhythm dance and men’s and pairs’ short programs, all live on Peacock.

Grand Prix France 2024 Results

Women’s Short Program

1. Amber Glenn (USA) — 78.14

2. Kim Chae-Yeon (KOR) -- 70.90

3. Wakaba Highuchi (JPN) -- 66.98

4. Sarah Everhardt (USA) -- 66.95

5. Rion Sumiyoshi (JPN) -- 66.88

6. Nina Pinzarrone (BEL) -- 62.72

7. Mai Mihara (JPN) -- 61.12

8. Livia Kaiser (SUI) -- 58.35

9. Anastasiia Gubanova (GEO) -- 56.77

10. Lorine Schild (FRA) -- 56.51

11. Lea Serna (FRA) -- 54.78

12. Clemence Mayindu (FRA) -- 44.64