Zurich Classic 2025 prize money: Full team, individual payouts for $9.2 million purse
Published April 27, 2025 12:49 PM
The Zurich Classic of New Orleans offers a $9.2 million purse. Both members of the winning team will earn $1,329,400. If a team finishes solo second, both players will receive $818,800.
Here’s a look at what each individual will earn based on his team’s finish (final payout updated after the conclusion of play):
- WIN: $1,329,400
- 2nd: $818,800
- 3rd: $542,800
- 4th: $414,000
- 5th: $355,350
- 6th: $322,000
- 7th: $299,000
- 8th: $278,300
- 9th: $259,900
- 10th: $241,500
- 11th: $223,100
- 12th: $204,700
- 13th: $186,300
- 14th: $172,500
- 15th: $163,300
- 16th: $154,100
- 17th: $144,900
- 18th: $135,700
- 19th: $126,500
- 20th: $117,300
- 21st: $108,100
- 22nd: $99,728
- 23rd: $92,230
- 24th: $84,778
- 25th: $77,372
- 26th: $72,266
- 27th: $69,460
- 28th: $66,700
- 29th: $63,940
- 30th: $61,180
- 31st: $58,420
- 32nd: $55,600
- 33rd: $53,130