Zurich Classic 2025 prize money: Full team, individual payouts for $9.2 million purse

  
Published April 27, 2025 12:49 PM

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans offers a $9.2 million purse. Both members of the winning team will earn $1,329,400. If a team finishes solo second, both players will receive $818,800.

Here’s a look at what each individual will earn based on his team’s finish (final payout updated after the conclusion of play):

  • WIN: $1,329,400
  • 2nd: $818,800
  • 3rd: $542,800
  • 4th: $414,000
  • 5th: $355,350
  • 6th: $322,000
  • 7th: $299,000
  • 8th: $278,300
  • 9th: $259,900
  • 10th: $241,500
  • 11th: $223,100
  • 12th: $204,700
  • 13th: $186,300
  • 14th: $172,500
  • 15th: $163,300
  • 16th: $154,100
  • 17th: $144,900
  • 18th: $135,700
  • 19th: $126,500
  • 20th: $117,300
  • 21st: $108,100
  • 22nd: $99,728
  • 23rd: $92,230
  • 24th: $84,778
  • 25th: $77,372
  • 26th: $72,266
  • 27th: $69,460
  • 28th: $66,700
  • 29th: $63,940
  • 30th: $61,180
  • 31st: $58,420
  • 32nd: $55,600
  • 33rd: $53,130