Chevron Championship 2025 prize money: Full purse payout for LPGA’s first major

  
Published April 26, 2025 12:02 PM

The Chevron Championship will crown the LPGA season’s first major champion Sunday in The Woodlands, Texas.

The winner will receive $1.2 million from the $8 million purse.

Here’s a look at how the full purse will be paid out at The Club at Carlton Woods. All players who missed the cut earned $10,000 (individual payout will be updated at the conclusion of play):

  • WIN: $1.2 million
  • 2: $744,385
  • 3: $539,998
  • 4: $417,731
  • 5: $336,227
  • 6: $275,094
  • 7: $230,264
  • 8: $201,738
  • 9: $181,360
  • 10: $165,056
  • 11: $152,826
  • 12: $142,637
  • 13: $133,671
  • 14: $125,523
  • 15: $118,185
  • 16: $111,665
  • 17: $105,963
  • 18: $101,071
  • 19: $96,998
  • 20: $93,733
  • 21: $90,478
  • 22: $87,214
  • 23: $83,958
  • 24: $80,694
  • 25: $77,843
  • 26: $74,992
  • 27: $72,133
  • 28: $69,282
  • 29: $66,431
  • 30: $63,985
  • 31: $61,539
  • 32: $59,093
  • 33: $56,647
  • 34: $54,201
  • 35: $52,168
  • 36: $50,127
  • 37: $48,094
  • 38: $46,053
  • 39: $44,012
  • 40: $42,384
  • 41: $40,756
  • 42: $39,128
  • 43: $37,492
  • 44: $35,864
  • 45: $34,641
  • 46: $33,418
  • 47: $32,195
  • 48: $30,972
  • 49: $29,749
  • 50: $28,526
  • 51: $27,716
  • 52: $26,898
  • 53: $26,080
  • 54: $25,270
  • 55: $24,452
  • 56: $23,634
  • 57: $22,824
  • 58: $22,006
  • 59: $21,196
  • 60: $20,378
  • 61: $19,973
  • 62: $19,560
  • 63: $19,155
  • 64: $18,750
  • 65: $18,337
  • 66: $17,932
  • 67: $17,527
  • 68: $17,114
  • 69: $16,709
  • 70: $16,304