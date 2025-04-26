Chevron Championship 2025 prize money: Full purse payout for LPGA’s first major
Published April 26, 2025 12:02 PM
The Chevron Championship will crown the LPGA season’s first major champion Sunday in The Woodlands, Texas.
The winner will receive $1.2 million from the $8 million purse.
Here’s a look at how the full purse will be paid out at The Club at Carlton Woods. All players who missed the cut earned $10,000 (individual payout will be updated at the conclusion of play):
- WIN: $1.2 million
- 2: $744,385
- 3: $539,998
- 4: $417,731
- 5: $336,227
- 6: $275,094
- 7: $230,264
- 8: $201,738
- 9: $181,360
- 10: $165,056
- 11: $152,826
- 12: $142,637
- 13: $133,671
- 14: $125,523
- 15: $118,185
- 16: $111,665
- 17: $105,963
- 18: $101,071
- 19: $96,998
- 20: $93,733
- 21: $90,478
- 22: $87,214
- 23: $83,958
- 24: $80,694
- 25: $77,843
- 26: $74,992
- 27: $72,133
- 28: $69,282
- 29: $66,431
- 30: $63,985
- 31: $61,539
- 32: $59,093
- 33: $56,647
- 34: $54,201
- 35: $52,168
- 36: $50,127
- 37: $48,094
- 38: $46,053
- 39: $44,012
- 40: $42,384
- 41: $40,756
- 42: $39,128
- 43: $37,492
- 44: $35,864
- 45: $34,641
- 46: $33,418
- 47: $32,195
- 48: $30,972
- 49: $29,749
- 50: $28,526
- 51: $27,716
- 52: $26,898
- 53: $26,080
- 54: $25,270
- 55: $24,452
- 56: $23,634
- 57: $22,824
- 58: $22,006
- 59: $21,196
- 60: $20,378
- 61: $19,973
- 62: $19,560
- 63: $19,155
- 64: $18,750
- 65: $18,337
- 66: $17,932
- 67: $17,527
- 68: $17,114
- 69: $16,709
- 70: $16,304