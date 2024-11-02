Amber Glenn hangs on for her first Grand Prix title in France

U.S. champion Amber Glenn earned the biggest international victory of her career and became the oldest U.S. women’s singles skater to win her first Grand Prix title.

Glenn, 25, won Grand Prix France with 210.44 points, topping Friday’s short program and placing third in Saturday’s free skate.

Glenn prevailed overall by 4.32 points over Wakaba Higuchi of Japan, who won Skate America two weeks ago. Higuchi had the top free skate but could not make up an 11.16-point deficit from the short program.

Glenn landed a triple Axel in an American record short program — the most difficult jump being done in senior women’s competition this season — then had three jumping errors in the free skate, including spinning out of a triple Axel and falling on a triple flip.

GRAND PRIX FRANCE: Broadcast Schedule

“This is proof, though, for myself,” Glenn, who worked on the mental side of the sport in the offseason, said in the kiss and cry after her final score came up. “I can do it. I’m fine.”

Glenn became the oldest women’s singles skater to win one of the seven annual Grand Prix events since Ashley Wagner at 2016 Skate America. Glenn is also the oldest first-time Grand Prix women’s singles champ from any nation since Hungary’s Júlia Sebestyén at 2006 Cup of China.

Glenn ranks third in the world this season by best total score among senior women — 212.89 from winning Lombardia Trophy in Italy in September.

Before winning the U.S. title this past January, Glenn had one career senior title at the 2018 Midwest Sectionals to qualify for the 2019 U.S. Championships. She also won the 2014 U.S. junior title.

Glenn has broken through in her mid-20s after coming back from severe concussions in summer 2020 — when she passed out in a cryotherapy tank, fell through the door and hit her head on a shoe cubby — and in summer 2023 — when she and another skater collided in a practice accident.

After winning silver at the 2021 U.S. Championships, Glenn withdrew from the 2022 U.S. Championships that determined the Olympic team due to a COVID-19 bout.

Grand Prix France concludes later Saturday with the free dance and men’s and pairs’ free skates, all live on Peacock.

Grand Prix France 2024 Figure Skating Results