Camille Rast wins Stifel Killington Cup slalom for first World Cup victory

Swiss Camille Rast won the Stifel Killington Cup women’s slalom on Sunday in the absence of the world’s top two slalom skiers over the last several years, Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova.

Rast prevailed by 57 hundredths over Swede Anna Swenn Larsson and Swiss Wendy Holdener combining times from two runs in Killington, Vermont.

Rast, 25, was third after the opening run, 12 hundredths behind German Lena Duerr, who ended up fourth. Rast, who began the season with zero individual World Cup podiums, has now made the last three race podiums.

The race was without Shiffrin and Vlhova, who combined to dominate the slalom over the last several years.

Shiffrin crashed in Saturday’s giant slalom in Killington, suffering a puncture wound in the right side of her abdomen and severe muscle trauma. She expects to be out at least two weeks.

The Slovakian Vlhova has been sidelined since right knee surgery last winter. Vlhova’s team announced three weeks ago that she planned to return to on-snow training by the start of December.

Next weekend’s planned women’s World Cup giant slaloms in Tremblant, Canada, were canceled on Saturday due to lack of snow.

The next scheduled women’s World Cup races are a downhill and super-G in Beaver Creek, Colorado, on Dec. 14-15.