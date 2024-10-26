Federica Brignone becomes oldest woman to win Alpine skiing World Cup race

Italian Federica Brignone became the oldest woman to win an Alpine skiing World Cup race, overtaking first-run leader Mikaela Shiffrin in the season opener Saturday.

Brignone, 34, prevailed by 17 hundredths of a second over New Zealand’s Alice Robinson combining times over two giant slalom runs in Sölden, Austria.

She celebrated with a chicken dance and displaced Austrian Elisabeth Görgl as the oldest woman to win an Alpine skiing World Cup race.

Shiffrin, eyeing a 98th World Cup win, led after the first run by 22 hundredths over Robinson, then had the 27th-fastest second run out of the 28 finishers.

Shiffrin ended up fifth overall, one spot behind countrywoman Katie Hensien and two ahead of Nina O’Brien. The U.S. put three women in the top seven of a World Cup GS for the first time since 1992.

Hensien and O’Brien, who each missed last season after left leg surgery, posted the best World Cup finish of each’s career.

Brignone earned her first World Cup win in Sölden nine years ago and is now up to 28 victories, second in Italian history behind Alberto Tomba’s 50. She also won the World Cup overall title in 2019-20, plus three medals each at the Olympics and world championships (her first in 2011).

Shortly before Saturday’s first run, 2023-24 World Cup overall champion Lara Gut-Behrami withdrew, saying in a tearful interview that she wasn’t 100% and didn’t want to risk injury. Gut-Behrami, a 33-year-old Swiss, reportedly said earlier this week that she recently dealt with a knee injury and the flu.

The women’s Alpine World Cup resumes Nov. 17 in Levi, Finland, with Shiffrin’s trademark event of slalom.

Her primary slalom rival for the last several years — Slovakian Petra Vlhova — is out at least through Levi as she works her way back from right knee surgery last winter.

2024 FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Results — Soelden

1. Federica Brignone (ITA) -- 2:16.05

2. Alice Robinson (NZL) — +.17

3. Julia Scheib (AUT) -- +1.08

4. Katie Hensien (USA) -- +1.11

5. Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) -- +1.21

6. Thea Louise Stjernesund (NOR) -- +1.38

7. Nina O’Brien (USA) — +1.43

8. Katharina Liensberger (AUT) -- +1.49

9. Mina Fuerst Holtmann (NOR) -- +1.54

10. Lena Duerr (GER) -- +1.56

11. Paula Moltzan (USA) -- +1.60