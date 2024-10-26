 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF-MAS-LPGA
After losing 9-hole playoff last year, Jeeno Thitikul co-leads entering Maybank finale
Zozo Championship 2024 - Round Three
Two-foot eagle gives Nico Echavarria two-shot lead over Justin Thomas at Zozo Championship
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 01 Penn State at Purdue
What college football games are on today: Week 9 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_zozord3hl_241026.jpg
Highlights: Zozo Championship, Round 3
oly_fswom_sakamotoroutine_241025.jpg
Sakamoto leads after short program at Skate Canada
oly_fswom_liuroutine_241025.jpg
Resurgent Liu finishes second in short program

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF-MAS-LPGA
After losing 9-hole playoff last year, Jeeno Thitikul co-leads entering Maybank finale
Zozo Championship 2024 - Round Three
Two-foot eagle gives Nico Echavarria two-shot lead over Justin Thomas at Zozo Championship
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 01 Penn State at Purdue
What college football games are on today: Week 9 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_zozord3hl_241026.jpg
Highlights: Zozo Championship, Round 3
oly_fswom_sakamotoroutine_241025.jpg
Sakamoto leads after short program at Skate Canada
oly_fswom_liuroutine_241025.jpg
Resurgent Liu finishes second in short program

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Federica Brignone becomes oldest woman to win Alpine skiing World Cup race

  
Published October 26, 2024 08:08 AM

Italian Federica Brignone became the oldest woman to win an Alpine skiing World Cup race, overtaking first-run leader Mikaela Shiffrin in the season opener Saturday.

Brignone, 34, prevailed by 17 hundredths of a second over New Zealand’s Alice Robinson combining times over two giant slalom runs in Sölden, Austria.

She celebrated with a chicken dance and displaced Austrian Elisabeth Görgl as the oldest woman to win an Alpine skiing World Cup race.

Shiffrin, eyeing a 98th World Cup win, led after the first run by 22 hundredths over Robinson, then had the 27th-fastest second run out of the 28 finishers.

ALPINE SKIING WORLD CUP: Broadcast Schedule

Shiffrin ended up fifth overall, one spot behind countrywoman Katie Hensien and two ahead of Nina O’Brien. The U.S. put three women in the top seven of a World Cup GS for the first time since 1992.

Hensien and O’Brien, who each missed last season after left leg surgery, posted the best World Cup finish of each’s career.

Brignone earned her first World Cup win in Sölden nine years ago and is now up to 28 victories, second in Italian history behind Alberto Tomba’s 50. She also won the World Cup overall title in 2019-20, plus three medals each at the Olympics and world championships (her first in 2011).

Shortly before Saturday’s first run, 2023-24 World Cup overall champion Lara Gut-Behrami withdrew, saying in a tearful interview that she wasn’t 100% and didn’t want to risk injury. Gut-Behrami, a 33-year-old Swiss, reportedly said earlier this week that she recently dealt with a knee injury and the flu.

The women’s Alpine World Cup resumes Nov. 17 in Levi, Finland, with Shiffrin’s trademark event of slalom.

Her primary slalom rival for the last several years — Slovakian Petra Vlhova — is out at least through Levi as she works her way back from right knee surgery last winter.

2024 FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Results — Soelden

1. Federica Brignone (ITA) -- 2:16.05
2. Alice Robinson (NZL) — +.17
3. Julia Scheib (AUT) -- +1.08
4. Katie Hensien (USA) -- +1.11
5. Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) -- +1.21
6. Thea Louise Stjernesund (NOR) -- +1.38
7. Nina O’Brien (USA) — +1.43
8. Katharina Liensberger (AUT) -- +1.49
9. Mina Fuerst Holtmann (NOR) -- +1.54
10. Lena Duerr (GER) -- +1.56
11. Paula Moltzan (USA) -- +1.60

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom
Nina O’Brien again skis back from injury on the other side of the world
Alpine skier Nina O’Brien broke her left leg at the 2022 Olympics and again in 2023. She’s back.