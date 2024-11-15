 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New England Patriots at Chicago Bears
Rams vs. Patriots prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats
DP World Tour Championship 2024 - Day Two
Rory McIlroy closing in on Race to Dubai title, one off DP World Tour Championship lead
Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns
Funnel Defense Report: Week 11

Top Clips

nbc_oly20_dvmssfinaldives_210726.jpg
Tokyo: Daley and Lee nail final dive to win 10m
nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New England Patriots at Chicago Bears
Rams vs. Patriots prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats
DP World Tour Championship 2024 - Day Two
Rory McIlroy closing in on Race to Dubai title, one off DP World Tour Championship lead
Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns
Funnel Defense Report: Week 11

Top Clips

nbc_oly20_dvmssfinaldives_210726.jpg
Tokyo: Daley and Lee nail final dive to win 10m
nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Yuma Kagiyama leads at Grand Prix Finland, nears Final berth

  
Published November 15, 2024 09:44 AM

Olympic and world silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama of Japan leads after the short program at Grand Prix Finland, where he’s looking to book a spot in December’s Grand Prix Final for a showdown with world champion Ilia Malinin.

Kagiyama, a 21-year-old from Japan, tallied 103.97 points on Friday, landing a quadruple Salchow, a quad toe loop-triple toe combination and a triple Axel. Only Malinin, a 19-year-old from Virginia who is not competing in Finland, has scored higher this season.

Kagiyama leads by a significant 13.19 points going into Saturday’s free skate, which airs live on Peacock.

Kagiyama was the only skater within 49 points of Malinin at last March’s world championships — yet still a gaping 24.11 points behind.

GRAND PRIX FINLAND: Broadcast Schedule

Kagiyama and Malinin could face off for the first time this season at the Grand Prix Final in France, where all of the world’s top-ranked skaters gather for the first time since last season’s worlds.

The Final takes the top six per discipline over the six-event Grand Prix Series. Top skaters compete twice over the series and are split into different competitions.

Malinin won the first two events last month — Skate America and Skate Canada — to lock up his place in the Final. Kagiyama, who won last week at NHK Trophy, will likely join him with a podium finish in Finland, the fifth of six events in the series.

Grand Prix Finland continues later Friday with the women’s and pairs’ short programs, live on Peacock.

2024 Grand Prix Finland Figure Skating Results

1. Yuma Kagiyama (JPN) — 103.97
2. Kasuki Tomono (JPN) -- 90.78
3. Kevin Aymoz (FRA) -- 85.13
4. Sota Yamamoto (JPN) -- 82.43
5. Lukas Britschgi (SUI) -- 80.44
6. Daniel Grassl (ITA) -- 77.91
7. Cha Jun-Hwan (KOR) -- 77.33
8. Aleksandr Seleveko (EST) -- 66.36
9. Vladimir Samoilov (POL) -- 65.46
10. Camden Pulkinen (USA) -- 64.34
11. Makar Suntsev (FIN) -- 59.58
12. Valtter Virtanen (FIN) -- 57.28

Alysa Liu
How Alysa Liu rediscovered figure skating and came out of retirement
Alysa Liu returns to top-level figure skating competition this month after a two-year retirement.