MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Toyota U.S. Open - Greensboro
2024 Toyota U.S. Open swimming TV, live stream schedule
NCAA Football: Purdue at Michigan State
Purdue fires coach Ryan Walters after going 5-19 in his two seasons
ATHLETICS-MON-AWARDS
Sifan Hassan, Letsile Tebogo win World Athletics Athlete of the Year awards

Top Clips

nbc_bte_philly_241201.jpg
Eagles ‘were incredible’ in Week 13 win vs. Ravens
nbc_bte_week14_241201.jpg
Examining Packers vs. Lions early NFL Week 14 odds
nbc_psnff_tkobseg_241201.jpg
NFL teams that took care of business in Week 13

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2024 Grand Prix Final figure skating TV, live stream schedule

  
Published December 2, 2024 07:26 AM

The Grand Prix Final, the most exclusive event in figure skating, airs live this week on Peacock.

The Grand Prix Final features the world’s top six per discipline from the six-event Grand Prix Series over October and November. It is often a preview of the following March’s world championships.

This year, Americans qualified for the Final in all four disciplines for the third time since the Final debuted in 1996.

World champion Ilia Malinin, a 20-year-old from Virginia, is the top men’s qualifier after winning Skate America and Skate Canada on the Grand Prix Series.

Malinin takes a year-long undefeated streak into the Final, where his primary challenger is again expected to be Olympic and world silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama of Japan.

Amber Glenn also won both of her Grand Prix starts, qualifying for her first Final in what has been a breakout 2024.

Glenn began the year in January by winning her first senior U.S. title in her ninth try. She had never won an international title on any level before this fall, then reeled off three consecutive victories in Italy, France and China.

The rest of the women’s field is made up of Japanese skaters, including the top qualifier, three-time world champion Kaori Sakamoto.

In ice dance, two-time world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates go for a repeat title. The entire top four from last year returns, including Charlène Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy, Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Canada and Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson of Great Britain.

National champions Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea are the fourth U.S. pair to qualify for the Grand Prix Final over the last 15 editions.

The top pairs’ seeds are the last two world champions: Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps of Canada and Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan.

2024 Grand Prix Final Broadcast Schedule

DayEventTime (ET)Platform
ThursdayPairs’ Short Program1:55 p.m.Peacock
Women’s Short Program3:05 p.m.Peacock
FridayRhythm Dance12:30 p.m.Peacock
Pairs’ Free Skate1:45 p.m.Peacock
Men’s Short Program3:05 p.m.Peacock
SaturdayWomen’s Free Skate7:30 a.m.Peacock
Highlights9 a.m.E!
Free Dance1:40 p.m.Peacock
Men’s Free Skate3 p.m.Peacock
SundayExhibition Gala8 a.m.Peacock
Highlights4:30 p.m.NBC
