2024 Grand Prix Final figure skating TV, live stream schedule

The Grand Prix Final, the most exclusive event in figure skating, airs live this week on Peacock.

The Grand Prix Final features the world’s top six per discipline from the six-event Grand Prix Series over October and November. It is often a preview of the following March’s world championships.

This year, Americans qualified for the Final in all four disciplines for the third time since the Final debuted in 1996.

World champion Ilia Malinin, a 20-year-old from Virginia, is the top men’s qualifier after winning Skate America and Skate Canada on the Grand Prix Series.

Malinin takes a year-long undefeated streak into the Final, where his primary challenger is again expected to be Olympic and world silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama of Japan.

Amber Glenn also won both of her Grand Prix starts, qualifying for her first Final in what has been a breakout 2024.

Glenn began the year in January by winning her first senior U.S. title in her ninth try. She had never won an international title on any level before this fall, then reeled off three consecutive victories in Italy, France and China.

The rest of the women’s field is made up of Japanese skaters, including the top qualifier, three-time world champion Kaori Sakamoto.

In ice dance, two-time world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates go for a repeat title. The entire top four from last year returns, including Charlène Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy, Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Canada and Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson of Great Britain.

National champions Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea are the fourth U.S. pair to qualify for the Grand Prix Final over the last 15 editions.

The top pairs’ seeds are the last two world champions: Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps of Canada and Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan.

2024 Grand Prix Final Broadcast Schedule