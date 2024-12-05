Amber Glenn leads Grand Prix Final, eyes biggest figure skating title for U.S. woman in 14 years

Amber Glenn leads the Grand Prix Final after the women’s short program as she eyes the biggest title for a U.S. women’s singles figure skater since 2010.

The U.S. champion Glenn landed a clean triple Axel in Thursday’s short program in Grenoble, France. She is the only woman to land a clean triple Axel on the senior Grand Prix Series this fall.

Glenn later two-footed the landing of the back end of a triple flip-triple toe loop combination. Coming off the ice, she motioned to her back and winced.

It was still enough to take the lead after mistakes from the top Japanese skaters. Three-time world champion Kaori Sakamoto skated last and fell on her third and final jumping pass and ended up fourth.

Glenn is bidding to become the first U.S. woman to win the Grand Prix Final since Alissa Czisny in 2010. No American woman has won the other two major titles — Olympics or world championships — since 2006.

The Grand Prix Final continues Friday with the rhythm dance, pairs’ free skate and men’s short program, all live on Peacock.

Earlier, Germans Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin topped the pairs’ short, edging Japan’s Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara by 45 hundredths of a point.

Hase and Volodin are trying to become the first pair to repeat as Grand Prix Final champions since fellow Germans Aljona Savchenko and Robin Szolkowy in 2011.

U.S. champions Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea are fifth out of six pairs after a near fall on a throw triple loop. They are the fourth U.S. pair to compete in the Grand Prix Final over the last 15 editions.

“I feel pretty good about today’s performance,” O’Shea said, according to the International Skating Union. “It was an OK program. There’s some levels we’re happy that we got, some we are confused. ... The throw was perfect in the warm-up, but during the program we missed our timing a bit, but overall I think we’ve performed really well.”

The field is without reigning world champions Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps of Canada. Their withdrawal was announced Monday due to Deschamps’ illness.