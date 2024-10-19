Lilah Fear, Lewis Gibson lead Madison Chock, Evan Bates in Skate America rhythm dance

ALLEN, Texas — Brits Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson are the surprise leaders after the Skate America rhythm dance after two-time world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates counted a fall.

Fear and Gibson, fourth at the last two world championships, tallied 83.56 points, taking a 5.68-point lead over Chock and Bates going into Sunday’s free dance (live on E! and Peacock).

Last season, Chock and Bates outscored Fear and Gibson in two head-to-head free dances by 5.8 points and 6.43 points.

Early in their rhythm dance, Chock went for a small jump in a choreography sequence and landed on Bates’ foot instead of the ice. She tripped and dropped to the surface in what she called “an odd fluke mistake” that’s never happened before.

“Considering that it happened quite early in the program, I feel like we really used our experience to recover well and to do the rest of the program very well,” Bates said.

Chock and Bates are undefeated since the start of 2023, winning their last eight competitions. They are seeking a record-tying fifth Skate America ice dance title.

Chock and Bates earned their first Grand Prix title of any kind together at Skate America in 2014, then won the event again in 2015, 2022 and 2023.

Their closest rivals — Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier and Italians Charlène Guignard and Marco Fabbri — are competing in different Grand Prix events over the next five weeks.

All three couples could face off for the first time this season at the December Grand Prix Final, should each be ranked among the top six couples during the six-week Grand Prix regular season.

Skate America continues later Saturday with the pairs’ free skate, men’s short program and women’s free skate.

2024 Skate America Results

Rhythm Dance

1. Lilah Fear/Lewis Gibson (GBR) — 83.56

2. Madison Chock/Evan Bates (USA) — 77.88

3. Diana Davis/Gleb Smolkin (GEO) -- 73.16

4. Alicia Fabbri/Paul Ayer (CAN) -- 71.75

5. Olivia Smart/Tim Dieck (ESP) -- 70.99

6. Marie-Jade Lauriault/Romain le Gac (CAN) -- 70.38

7. Katerina Mrazkova/Daniel Mrazek (CZE) -- 70.09

8. Leah Neset/Artem Markelov (USA) -- 69.68

9. Annabelle Morozov/Jeffrey Chen (USA) -- 66.57

10. Elizabeth Tkachenko/Alexei Kiliakov (ISR) -- 65.13