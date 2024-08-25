 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW Championship - Round Three
Ludvig Åberg gets nose bleed, drains 53-foot birdie putt at BMW Championship
MLB: All Star Futures Game
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Watch: Dylan Crews debut, Cody Bradford worth an add
Adley Rutschman
Astros vs. Orioles Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 25

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgoal1_240825.jpg
Diaz powers Liverpool 1-0 ahead of Brentford
nbc_pl_maduekehattrick_240825.jpg
Madueke’s hat-trick for Chelsea against Wolves
nbc_pl_wolchepostgame_240825.jpg
Chelsea make resounding statement against Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW Championship - Round Three
Ludvig Åberg gets nose bleed, drains 53-foot birdie putt at BMW Championship
MLB: All Star Futures Game
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Watch: Dylan Crews debut, Cody Bradford worth an add
Adley Rutschman
Astros vs. Orioles Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 25

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgoal1_240825.jpg
Diaz powers Liverpool 1-0 ahead of Brentford
nbc_pl_maduekehattrick_240825.jpg
Madueke’s hat-trick for Chelsea against Wolves
nbc_pl_wolchepostgame_240825.jpg
Chelsea make resounding statement against Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jakob Ingebrigtsen shatters 3000m world record at Silesia Diamond League

  
Published August 25, 2024 11:36 AM

Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen shattered a 28-year-old world record in the 3000m at a Diamond League meet in Poland on Sunday.

Ingebrigtsen, an Olympic champion at 1500m and 5000m, clocked 7 minutes, 17.55 seconds at the Silesia Diamond League.

That broke the previous world record of 7:20.67 set by Kenyan Daniel Komen in 1996.

Though the 3000m is not on the program at the Olympics or biennial world outdoor championships, Komen’s record was older than every world record in individual men’s track races that are on the Olympic program.

DIAMOND LEAGUE: Full Results

Ingebrigtsen is also the world record holder at 2000m and two miles, both of which he broke in 2023. Those distances are also not on the Olympic or world championships programs.

Ingebrigtsen is the fourth-fastest man in history in the 1500m and third-fastest in the mile.

He went into Sunday as the third-fastest man in history in the 3000m with a best time of 7:23.63.

“Now I want to challenge world records at all distances, but it is one step at a time,” he said after Sunday’s race, according to the Diamond League.

Also Sunday, Joe Kovacs edged Ryan Crouser by two centimeters in the shot put -- 22.14 to 22.12 -- after taking silver behind Crouser for a third consecutive Olympics in Paris.

In the 110m hurdles, Olympic champion Grant Holloway avenged his lone defeat of 2024 by edging Olympic bronze medalist Rasheed Broadbell of Jamaica. Holloway, who was run down by Broadbell last Thursday in Lausanne, won on Sunday by one hundredth.

Holloway clocked 13.04, just missing his 12th career sub-13-second performance. He remains tied with 1996 Olympic champion Allen Johnson for the most career sub-13 races.

The Diamond League next moves to Rome on Friday, live on Peacock from 3-5 p.m. ET.