Jakob Ingebrigtsen shatters 3000m world record at Silesia Diamond League

Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen shattered a 28-year-old world record in the 3000m at a Diamond League meet in Poland on Sunday.

Ingebrigtsen, an Olympic champion at 1500m and 5000m, clocked 7 minutes, 17.55 seconds at the Silesia Diamond League.

That broke the previous world record of 7:20.67 set by Kenyan Daniel Komen in 1996.

Though the 3000m is not on the program at the Olympics or biennial world outdoor championships, Komen’s record was older than every world record in individual men’s track races that are on the Olympic program.

DIAMOND LEAGUE: Full Results

Ingebrigtsen is also the world record holder at 2000m and two miles, both of which he broke in 2023. Those distances are also not on the Olympic or world championships programs.

Ingebrigtsen is the fourth-fastest man in history in the 1500m and third-fastest in the mile.

He went into Sunday as the third-fastest man in history in the 3000m with a best time of 7:23.63.

“Now I want to challenge world records at all distances, but it is one step at a time,” he said after Sunday’s race, according to the Diamond League.

Also Sunday, Joe Kovacs edged Ryan Crouser by two centimeters in the shot put -- 22.14 to 22.12 -- after taking silver behind Crouser for a third consecutive Olympics in Paris.

In the 110m hurdles, Olympic champion Grant Holloway avenged his lone defeat of 2024 by edging Olympic bronze medalist Rasheed Broadbell of Jamaica. Holloway, who was run down by Broadbell last Thursday in Lausanne, won on Sunday by one hundredth.

Holloway clocked 13.04, just missing his 12th career sub-13-second performance. He remains tied with 1996 Olympic champion Allen Johnson for the most career sub-13 races.

The Diamond League next moves to Rome on Friday, live on Peacock from 3-5 p.m. ET.