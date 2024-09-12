 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: SEP 10 LPGA Solheim Cup
Players note changes — and similarities — in Solheim Cup captains during second reign
NASCAR Xfinity Series The LiUNA! - Practice
Parker Kligerman announces 2024 will be his final full-time season racing
NFL: New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 2 of 2024 season

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_cignettipkg_240912.jpg
Cignetti bringing the buzz to Bloomington
nbc_cfb_umd5senses_240912.jpg
Inside the Maryland football gameday experience
nbc_pft_vikings_240912.jpg
Expectations for the Vikings entering Week 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: SEP 10 LPGA Solheim Cup
Players note changes — and similarities — in Solheim Cup captains during second reign
NASCAR Xfinity Series The LiUNA! - Practice
Parker Kligerman announces 2024 will be his final full-time season racing
NFL: New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 2 of 2024 season

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_cignettipkg_240912.jpg
Cignetti bringing the buzz to Bloomington
nbc_cfb_umd5senses_240912.jpg
Inside the Maryland football gameday experience
nbc_pft_vikings_240912.jpg
Expectations for the Vikings entering Week 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jordan Chiles presents at VMAs, gets bronze clock necklace from Flavor Flav

  
Published September 12, 2024 09:33 AM

As promised, Flavor Flav delivered a bronze clock necklace to Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles.

The 65-year-old rapper surprised Chiles with the necklace at the MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday night.

“I just want to turn this into a little Olympic moment for a second if y’all don’t mind,” Flav said on stage. “Hey yo Jordan, I know they tried to take your medal away from you, but you know what? I got you something that they can’t take away from you.”

Flav then put the bronze clock around Chiles’ neck.

“Wow, I don’t even know what to say here,” Chiles replied. “Thank you so much.”

Flav and Chiles were presenting the award for Best Collaboration, which went to longtime gymnastics fan Taylor Swift and Post Malone.

Chiles said it was a dream come true to attend her first VMAs.

On Aug. 5, Chiles won the Olympic floor exercise bronze medal after a U.S. inquiry into her difficulty score raised that score by one tenth. On Aug. 10, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that inquiry was submitted four seconds too late and reverted Chiles’ score, moving her back to fifth place.

On Aug. 15, Chiles called the decision “devastating” and that it felt “unjust” in a social media post.

Flav attended the Paris Olympics, largely to support the U.S. women’s water polo team.

After the Aug. 10 court ruling, he posted that he would make Chiles a bronze clock necklace.

“That’s something NO ELSE has,!!!” Flav posted. “Hit me up my girl,,, I gotchu,!!!”