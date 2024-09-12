Jordan Chiles presents at VMAs, gets bronze clock necklace from Flavor Flav

As promised, Flavor Flav delivered a bronze clock necklace to Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles.

The 65-year-old rapper surprised Chiles with the necklace at the MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday night.

“I just want to turn this into a little Olympic moment for a second if y’all don’t mind,” Flav said on stage. “Hey yo Jordan, I know they tried to take your medal away from you, but you know what? I got you something that they can’t take away from you.”

Flav then put the bronze clock around Chiles’ neck.

“Wow, I don’t even know what to say here,” Chiles replied. “Thank you so much.”

Flav and Chiles were presenting the award for Best Collaboration, which went to longtime gymnastics fan Taylor Swift and Post Malone.

Chiles said it was a dream come true to attend her first VMAs.

On Aug. 5, Chiles won the Olympic floor exercise bronze medal after a U.S. inquiry into her difficulty score raised that score by one tenth. On Aug. 10, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that inquiry was submitted four seconds too late and reverted Chiles’ score, moving her back to fifth place.

On Aug. 15, Chiles called the decision “devastating” and that it felt “unjust” in a social media post.

Flav attended the Paris Olympics, largely to support the U.S. women’s water polo team.

After the Aug. 10 court ruling, he posted that he would make Chiles a bronze clock necklace.

“That’s something NO ELSE has,!!!” Flav posted. “Hit me up my girl,,, I gotchu,!!!”