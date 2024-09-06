Lindsay Mintenko resigns as USA Swimming national team managing director

Lindsay Mintenko is resigning as USA Swimming national team managing director after nearly seven years in the role.

Mintenko, an Olympic gold medalist in 2000 and 2004 on the 4x200m freestyle relay and member of the national team staff since 2006, will leave Sept. 20.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the athletes and coaches of USA Swimming and will forever be proud of their accomplishments,” she said in a press release. “I learned from them every day, from the 2006 Pan Pacific Championships trip to the 2024 Olympic Games. I will now be the loudest one in the stands, cheering for the athletes and coaches who have inspired so many people.”

Mintenko, 47, was an assistant coach at the University of Southern California, her alma mater, for five years before joining USA Swimming’s national team staff in 2006.

In October 2017, Mintenko was elevated to become the first female senior executive to lead USA Swimming’s national team.

Under Mintenko’s leadership, the U.S. swim team won the most total medals and most gold medals at the Olympics in Tokyo and in Paris.

“We are deeply grateful to Lindsay for her dedication and leadership throughout her decades as an athlete, Olympic team captain, and staff member of USA Swimming,” USA Swimming interim CEO Shana Ferguson said in the release. “Her passion for the sport, coupled with her uncompromising commitment to our athletes, has left a lasting impact on the entire swimming community. We are a better sport and a better team because of Lindsay.”

Last week, USA Swimming announced that Tim Hinchey III was leaving the organization after seven years as CEO and president to pursue other opportunities.