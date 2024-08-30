Tim Hinchey leaving USA Swimming after 7 years as CEO

Tim Hinchey III is leaving USA Swimming after seven years as the organization’s CEO and president to pursue other opportunities.

“It has been a remarkable opportunity to lead the sport I have loved since my youth,” Hinchey said in a press release. “I am confident that the future of the organization is bright and will continue to be best in class among the National Governing Bodies and a leader on the world stage.”

The USA Swimming board of directors expressed gratitude for Hinchey’s “relentless efforts to share that passion and to elevate swimming’s public profile.”

Under Hinchey, the U.S. Olympic Trials were held in an NFL stadium for the first time this past June at the Indianapolis Colts’ Lucas Oil Stadium.

Trials attendance records were broken for a single day (more than 22,000) and for the full meet (more than 285,000, a 60% increase over the previous record).

“Tim’s innovative vision to conduct the Olympic Trials in a football stadium was a bold and groundbreaking move that brought the sport to a broader audience, creating unforgettable experiences for swimmers, coaches, officials, and spectators alike,” board chair Chris Brearton said in the release. “This initiative highlighted his ability to think beyond conventional boundaries and his commitment to making swimming accessible and exciting for all.”

During trials, it was announced that swimming at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics has been proposed to be held inside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the home of the Rams and Chargers.

Hinchey, a former swimmer at UC Irvine, took the helm at USA Swimming in July 2017 after a stint as president of the Colorado Rapids, earning 2016 MLS Executive of the Year. He also became CEO of the USA Swimming Foundation in August 2019.

He was previously an executive with English soccer club Derby County, plus worked for NBA and NHL teams in more than 30 total years in the business.

USA Swimming COO Shana Ferguson has been unanimously appointed the interim CEO. A search committee will be formed to “identify the individual to lead USA Swimming to LA 2028 and beyond,” according to the release.