Top News

SMX 2025 Robbie Wageman Glen Helen 2-Stroke.jpg
Robbie Wageman returns to racing in 16th annual 2-Stroke Challenge
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
RBC Heritage 2025 - Round One
After disappointing Masters, Justin Thomas opens RBC Heritage with record-tying performance
Kentucky Derby
2025 Kentucky Derby odds: Betting, full field, expert analysis, jockeys, trainers, and fun facts

Top Clips

nbc_roto_travishunter_250417.jpg
Hunter potentially could play WR, CB for Browns
nbc_smx_smxinsiderbreakerintv_250417.jpg
Bron Breakker details first Supercross experience
sexton_philly_win.jpg
Webb, Sexton head-to-head a ‘pick em’ in Round 14

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Broncos could be perfect fit for OSU's Henderson

April 17, 2025 03:58 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter weigh in on TreVeyon Henderson, explaining why the Denver Broncos would be an ideal fantasy fit for the former Ohio State running back.

nbc_roto_travishunter_250417.jpg
01:32
Hunter potentially could play WR, CB for Browns
tyreek.jpg
01:07
Dolphins ‘not pursuing’ trade for WR Hill
nbc_roto_markandrews_250416.jpg
01:15
Could Ravens trade Andrews during NFL draft?
nbc_roto_suttonbroncos_250415.jpg
01:40
Fantasy impact of Sutton’s extension with Broncos
nbc_roto_shadeursanders_250415.jpg
01:29
Sanders to attend private workout with Giants
nbc_roto_derekcarr_250414.jpg
01:18
Carr injury could save Sanders from draft ‘tumble’
nbc_roto_dakprescott_250414.jpg
01:12
Prescott’s injury limits fantasy potential
nbc_roto_hampton_250411.jpg
01:18
Hampton has potential to be a ‘ready-made’ RB1
nbc_roto_joeflacco_250411.jpg
01:11
Fantasy fallout of Flacco returning to Browns
nbc_roto_murray_250410.jpg
01:06
More QB rushes would give Murray ‘top-5 upside’
nbc_roto_lawrence_250410.jpg
01:18
‘Long way to go’ for Lawrence’s fantasy viability
nbc_roto_emekaegbuka_250409.jpg
01:07
Egbuka evokes comparisons to Lions’ St. Brown
nbc_roto_milroedraft_250408.jpg
01:45
Milroe will be a ‘project’ with any team
nbc_roto_hunterdraft_250408.jpg
01:09
What Hunter would bring to CLE if drafted at No. 2
nbc_roto_patriots_250407.jpg
01:10
Patriots reportedly could focus on RB in NFL draft
nbc_roto_cowboys_250407.jpg
01:08
Cowboys reportedly seek RB1 in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_roto_treymcbride_250404.jpg
01:10
McBride becomes highest-paid TE in NFL history
nbc_roto_genosmith_250404.jpg
01:14
Smith to elevate Raiders’ pass catchers in fantasy
nbc_roto_chrisgodwin_250403.jpg
58
Bucs’ Godwin in line to play Week 1 of 2025 season
nbc_roto_rice_250403.jpg
01:07
Rice expected to be ready for Chiefs training camp
nbc_roto_jamesonwilliams_250402.jpg
01:06
How Lions’ Williams can outperform fantasy ADP
nbc_roto_garrettwilson_250402.jpg
01:16
Jets’ Wilson primed for ‘best season yet’ in 2025
nbc_roto_breecehall_250401.jpg
01:16
Jets’ Hall will have backfield competition in 2025
nbc_roto_goedert_250401.jpg
01:17
Goedert reportedly could be traded during draft
nbc_bte_coltsqbs_250331.jpg
01:12
Richardson and Jones will split first-team reps
nbc_rwfootball_jeanty_250328.jpg
01:17
Saints reportedly meet with RB Jeanty at Pro Day
nbc_roto_brockpurdy_250327.jpg
01:12
QB Purdy could land expensive extension with 49ers
nbc_roto_russellwilsonv2_250326.jpg
01:14
Nabers has fantasy WR1 potential with Wilson
nbc_roto_diggs_250326.jpg
01:11
Patriots’ Diggs is a ‘high-end WR3' with upside
nbc_roto_puka_250325.jpg
01:30
Nacua expresses desire to retire at 30 years old

Latest Clips

nbc_smx_smxinsiderbreakerintv_250417.jpg
03:08
Bron Breakker details first Supercross experience
sexton_philly_win.jpg
04:07
Webb, Sexton head-to-head a ‘pick em’ in Round 14
nbc_pft_rodgers_250417.jpg
10:26
Rodgers remains undecided on future
nbc_golf_billyhorschelautograph_250417.jpg
55
Horschel hits spectator’s leg off tee, signs it
nbc_golf_justinthomasv2_250417.jpg
05:28
HL: Thomas ‘had control of everything’ in Rd. 1 61
nbc_roto_aranda_250417.jpg
01:34
Rays’ Aranda should be rostered in all leagues
nbc_roto_queropromo_250417.jpg
01:43
Chicago White Sox look to the future with Quero
nbc_roto_norbyactivation_250417.jpg
01:16
Norby worth a look with power and speed upside
nbc_rtf_nico_250417v2.jpg
08:24
Why the Iamaleava saga with TENN is unsurprising
Nico_Iamaleava_father.jpg
05:24
Parents not ‘objective’ enough to be agents
nbc_rtf_ncaa_250417.jpg
06:10
NCAA rule change to disincentive faking injuries
beau_atkinson.jpg
04:31
Unpacking developments in spring transfer window
nbc_nas_rockinghambest_250417.jpg
05:39
NASCAR’s best moments from Rockingham Speedway
whitesoxlose.jpg
01:36
White Sox could be best bet for fewest MLB wins
nbc_roto_jeantydraft_250417.jpg
01:38
Jaguars ‘best value bet’ to draft Jeanty
nbc_rtf_corso_250417.jpg
02:41
Corso to retire from ‘College GameDay’ in August
nbc_pl_top20countdownno5can_250417.jpg
01:21
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 5 Can, Liverpool
nbc_dls_miamiplayin_250417.jpg
05:52
Are Heat ‘capable’ of making run in NBA playoffs?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250417.jpg
01:51
How many SEC, Big 12 players will be Rd. 1 picks?
nbc_ffhh_mockdraft2632_250417.jpg
08:50
GM mock draft: Hampton could make a fantasy splash
nbc_ffhh_mockdraft2125_250417.jpg
04:52
GM mock draft: Can Higgins be Packers’ WR1?
nbc_bte_mavsgrizzlies_250417.jpg
01:41
Backing Grizzlies through ‘gritted teeth’ vs. Mavs
nbc_bte_heathawks_250417.jpg
01:52
Hawks wrongfully favored against Heat in play-in
giannispacersbucks.jpg
01:54
Pacers will struggle against ‘unstoppable’ Giannis
nbc_ffhh_mockdraft1620_250417.jpg
05:43
GM mock draft: Egbuka heads to Broncos
nbc_ffhh_mockdraft5_250417.jpg
12:14
GM mock draft: Ward, Hunter lead the top five
nbc_ffhh_mockdraft610_250417.jpg
06:48
GM mock draft: Raiders get ‘star’ in Jeanty
nbc_ffhh_mockdraft1115_250417.jpg
07:23
GM mock draft: Cowboys land top TE Warren
oly_fswom_wtt_sakamoto_250417.jpg
06:29
Sakamoto runner-up in women’s short program
oly_fsmen_wtt_brownshort_250417.jpg
06:22
Brown’s short program lands him in third