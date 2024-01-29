How to watch the 2024 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials

The U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials air live on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock with broadcast coverage on NBC at noon from Orlando.

The NBC show also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

It’s likely that the top three women and top three men will make the team for the Paris Games, which open July 26.

Olympic marathon trials start list

The women’s field, arguably the strongest in American history, features the two fastest Americans ever — Emily Sisson and Keira D’Amato — plus the fastest American in 2023 (Betsy Saina), the Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist (Molly Seidel) and Tokyo Olympic Trials winner (Aliphine Tuliamuk).

Two-time Olympic medalist Galen Rupp headlines the men’s field, looking to become the first person to win the marathon trials three times since it became a one-event race in 1968. Conner Mantz has been the fastest American each of the last two years.

Two Olympic medalists on the track make their marathon debuts.

Jenny Simpson, the 2011 World champion and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist at 1500m, races near where she went to high school in the Orlando suburb of Oviedo.

Paul Chelimo, a 5000m silver and bronze medalist at the last two Olympics, announced last week that he is racing the trials.

Full athlete lists are here.

NBC Sports’ track and field coverage continues Sunday with the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston, featuring world champions Noah Lyles and Fred Kerley meeting in the 60m. NBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock air live coverage from 4-6 p.m. ET.