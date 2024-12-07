Marco Odermatt wins Beaver Creek super-G, nears Swiss World Cup record

Swiss Marco Odermatt had to wait a little longer than expected for his first World Cup win of the season, a dramatic victory in a super-G in Beaver Creek, Colorado, on Saturday.

Odermatt, the three-time reigning World Cup overall champion, made up a deficit of eight hundredths of a second in the final 18 seconds of the course and prevailed by 18 hundredths over Frenchman Cyprien Sarrazin.

River Radamus was the top American in eighth.

Odermatt began the season by skiing out of the first run of a giant slalom on Oct. 27 in Sölden, Austria. He won nine of the 10 GS races in the 2023-24 season.

He then placed second in a downhill in Beaver Creek on Friday, two tenths behind countryman Justin Murisier.

“It was a very important weekend, obviously, after didn’t finish in Sölden,” Odermatt said. “I need to answer some questions now, and I did this.”

Odermatt, who earned his first World Cup win in Beaver Creek in 2019 at age 22, is now up to 38 for his career. That’s two shy of the Swiss men’s record held by 1988 Olympic downhill gold medalist Pirmin Zurbriggen.

Vreni Schneider holds the overall Swiss record of 55 World Cup victories.

The men’s Beaver Creek World Cup concludes Sunday with a giant slalom.

Beaver Creek World Cup Results — Men’s Super-G

1. Marco Odermatt (SUI) — 1:09.41

2. Cyprien Sarrazin (FRA) -- +.18

3. Lukas Feurstein (AUT) -- +.47

4. Giovanni Franzoni (ITA) -- +.60

4. Fredrik Moeller (NOR) -- +.60

6. Vincent Kriechmayr (AUT) -- +.81

7. Gino Caviezel (SUI) -- +.83

8. River Radamus (USA) -- +.84

9. Daniel Danklmaier (AUT) -- +1.00

10. Alexis Pinturault (FRA) -- +1.05