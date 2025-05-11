 Skip navigation
SX 2025 Rd 09 Indianapolis Cooper Webb head shot.JPG
2025 Supercross Salt Lake City 450, Round 17
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Screenshot 2025-05-10 at 9.13.59 PM.png
The improbable story of how Central Arkansas arrived at its first-ever NCAA men’s golf regional
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes
Svechnikov, Andersen lead Hurricanes past Capitals 4-0 in Game 3 of 2nd-round playoff series

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_dries_250510.jpg
Four for Vanthoor: BMW poles again at Laguna Seca
nbc_imsa_altoe_250510.jpg
Altoe: Laguna Seca pole was ‘the lap of my life’
nbc_golf_gc_rory_250510.jpg
Will McIlroy comeback from 6 shots down at Truist?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Straka leads Truist in strokes gained putting

May 10, 2025 08:02 PM
Todd Lewis talks with Sepp Straka after the third round of the Truist Championship about finding his driver on moving day and his comfort being near the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round.
nbc_golf_gc_rory_250510.jpg
2:51
Will McIlroy comeback from 6 shots down at Truist?
nbc_golf_gc_lowrysound_250510.jpg
1:56
Lowry shares ‘grind’ of Philadelphia Cricket Club
nbc_golf_coursedistance_250510.jpg
7:10
Chamblee: Equipment isn’t ‘athletic leveler’
nbc_golf_tigerglennabbey_250509.jpg
11:03
Wagner NAILS Tiger 2000 Glen Abbey bunker shot
new_dart_site.jpg
7:25
Wagner hits DART trying Tiger 2000 Pebble hole-out
new_muster_site.jpg
7:01
Wagner can’t muster Tiger’s magic on 6th at Pebble
nbc_golf_rorysound_250508.jpg
10:33
Rory stays true to his word at Philly Cricket Club
nbc_golf_romine_250507.jpg
4:27
Winners and losers from women’s golf regionals
nbc_golf_zhangkorda_250507.jpg
5:54
Korda, Zhang look to answer questions in Jersey
nbc_golf_grassclippings_250506.jpg
8:47
Breaking down unique aspects of the Grass League
tiger_site.jpg
08:24
Diaz: ‘No-limits mentality’ drove Tiger’s 2000
nbc_golf_homaintv_250507.jpg
10:09
Homa details mental tweaks: ‘Brain won’t turn off’
nbc_golf_gloverintv_250507.jpg
10:24
Glover steadfast in criticism of signature events
nbc_golf_jtsoundreax_250507.jpg
05:03
Thomas has his ‘swagger back’ amid hot stretch
nbc_golf_rorysoundreax_250507.jpg
07:45
New freedom could elevate McIlroy even further
nbc_golf_gcpodrydercupdinner_250507.jpg
05:12
DeChambeau, Koepka invited to Ryder Cup dinner
nbc_golf_aonnext10and5_250506.jpg
01:39
Higgo ‘excited’ to play against PGA Tour’s best
nbc_golf_raymondrebell_250506.jpg
06:54
14-year-old in final stage of U.S. Open qualifying
nbc_golf_michellewiewest_250506.jpg
10:25
How Wie West measures success as tournament host
bradleygolftoday.jpg
08:15
Bradley aims to bring unity with Ryder Cup dinner
nbc_golf_morikawacaddie_250506.jpg
06:14
What led to Morikawa’s split with caddie Jakovac?
GTTruist.jpg
04:57
Philadelphia Cricket Club a ‘trip back in time’
nbc_golf_tigerchampstour_250505.jpg
01:43
Champions Tour pres: We’ll be ready if Tiger joins
nbc_golf_roundtableryu_250505.jpg
11:12
Ryu gets ‘shot of confidence’ with bounceback win
nbc_golf_roundtable2_250505.jpg
08:37
Roundtable: Pace, Trump’s Open wish, grilling Lav
nbc_golf_roundtable1_250505.jpg
08:43
Roundtable: Scottie rout, Bryson wins, Spieth PGA?
nbc_golf_gcpodbryson_250505.jpg
05:42
DeChambeau clears ‘emotional hurdle’
nbc_golf_spiethhighlights_250504.jpg
03:52
Spieth ‘takes step forward’ at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
nbc_golf_scottiereax_250504.jpg
04:46
Scheffler: Winning CJ Cup ‘means a lot to me’
golfinsperity.jpg
03:53
HLs: Golf’s legends compete in 9-hole scramble
nbc_golf_gc_schefflersoundreax_250503.jpg
05:34
Scheffler: ‘Fortunate’ to finish Round 3 of CJ Cup
nbc_golf_rileyseg_250503.jpg
04:30
Riley self-reports, but eagles last to make cut
nbc_golf_gc_spiethhlsc_250502.jpg
04:02
Unpacking Spieth’s rollercoaster Round 2 at CJ Cup
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerpg_250502.jpg
11:29
Scheffler distances himself at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerhldeskreaxv2_250502.jpg
08:05
HLs: Scheffler cleans up mistakes in first-9 33
nbc_golf_schefflerrd1hlsandreax_250502.jpg
10:01
Inside Scheffler’s stellar short game at CJ Cup
nbc_golf_gc_spiethhldeskreax_250501.jpg
05:36
Spieth erratic in CJ Cup Byron Nelson first round
nbc_golf_ncaabreakdown_250430.jpg
09:09
Previewing NCAA Division I men’s golf regionals
nbc_golf_gt_bobbymassaintv_250430.jpg
07:30
Massa: ‘Real pressure starts’ at CJ Cup
nbc_golf_gcpodscheffler_250430.jpg
04:05
Expectations for Scheffler at CJ Cup Byron Nelson

nbc_imsa_dries_250510.jpg
01:21
Four for Vanthoor: BMW poles again at Laguna Seca
nbc_imsa_altoe_250510.jpg
01:04
Altoe: Laguna Seca pole was ‘the lap of my life’
nbc_sx_feature_250510.jpg
01:57
Supercross 2025 year in review: A season to savor
nbc_sx_erinjackson_250510.jpg
02:06
Olympic gold medalist Jackson takes in Supercross
nbc_imsa_michelinpc_250510.jpg
13:54
Highlights: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Laguna Seca
2025myrtlebeachclassicrd3__930919.jpg
10:10
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_truistrd3_250510.jpg
08:42
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 3
nbc_pl_newchepreview_250510.jpg
01:38
Will Newcastle be too much for Chelsea to handle?
nbc_pl_update_250510.jpg
20:02
PL Update: Aston Villa edge past Bournemouth
nbc_pl_salahfwafootballeroftheyear_250510.jpg
02:03
Can Salah keep up this prolific scoring pace?
nbc_pl_watkinsintv_250510.jpg
02:02
Watkins describes ‘special’ record-breaking goal
nbc_pl_emeryintv_250510.jpg
05:57
Emery discusses significance of win over Cherries
nbc_pl_bouavlpostgamediscussion_250510.jpg
05:41
Villa survive to stay in Champions League race
nbc_pl_bouavl_250510.jpg
09:51
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Aston Villa MWK 36
nbc_pl_avlredcard1_250510.jpg
58
Ramsey sent off for second yellow v. Bournemouth
nbc_moto_webbftr_250510.jpg
04:33
How Webb is fueled by family, mental toughness
nbc_pl_avlgoal1v2_250510.jpg
02:03
Watkins nets Villa’s opener against Bournemouth
nbc_pl_pepintv_250510.jpg
01:53
Guardiola discusses ‘difficult’ draw with Saints
nbc_pl_fulhamveverton_250510.jpg
13:34
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Everton Matchweek 36
nbc_pl_wolvesbrighton_250510.jpg
09:57
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Brighton Matchweek 36
nbc_pl_ipsvbrehl_250510.jpg
18:44
Extended HLs: Ipswich v. Brentford Matchweek 36
nbc_pl_soumc_250510.jpg
09:38
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Man City Matchweek 36
pep_2_copy.jpg
03:02
Man City’s draw with Saints is an ‘awful result’
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_250510.jpg
01:37
Gruda’s chip doubles Brighton’s lead over Wolves
nbc_pl_evertongoal3_250510.jpg
01:33
Beto blasts Everton 3-1 up over Fulham
nbc_pl_evertongoal2_250510.jpg
01:52
Keane puts Everton 2-1 ahead of Fulham
nbc_pl_evertongoal_250510.jpg
01:25
Mykolenko’s deflected effort brings Everton level
nbc_pl_bhagoal1v2_250510.jpg
01:26
Welbeck drills penalty to give Brighton lead
nbc_pl_bregoal1_250510.jpg
01:02
Schade’s header gives Brentford lead over Ipswich
nbc_pl_fulgoal_250510.jpg
01:23
Jimenez heads Fulham 1-0 in front of Everton