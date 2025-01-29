How to watch New Balance Indoor Grand Prix track meet with Noah Lyles vs. Marcell Jacobs

Olympic 100m champion Noah Lyles returns to top-level competition for the first time since the Paris Games at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, live Sunday at 4 p.m. ET from Boston on NBC and Peacock.

Full start lists are here.

Lyles takes on Tokyo Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs of Italy in the 60m in the first head-to-head between two Olympic men’s 100m champions since the 2017 World Championships (Usain Bolt’s last race vs. Justin Gatlin).

In the 60m, which is mostly raced indoors, Lyles is the 2024 World silver medalist with a personal best of 6.43 seconds. Jacobs is the 2022 World gold medalist with a PB of 6.41, seven hundredths shy of the world record.

The men’s 60m field at New Balance also includes world championships 100m medalists American Trayvon Bromell and Brit Zharnel Hughes.

The New Balance meet also features Olympic gold medalists Grant Holloway (60m hurdles, along with 2022 World silver medalist Trey Cunningham), Masai Russell (60m hurdles), Julien Alfred (300m), Rai Benjamin (300m) and Quincy Wilson (400m).

After New Balance, the indoor track and field season continues with the Millrose Games on Feb. 8 (also on NBC and Peacock), plus the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships on Feb. 22-23 (also on NBC and Peacock on Feb. 23).