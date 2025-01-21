 Skip navigation
Paula Moltzan rallies for first World Cup giant slalom podium

  
Published January 21, 2025 09:51 AM

American Paula Moltzan notched her first World Cup giant slalom podium by climbing from 10th place after the first run to finish third in Kronplatz, Italy, on Tuesday.

Moltzan, a 30-year-old native of Minnesota, ended up 94 hundredths of a second behind winner Alice Robinson of New Zealand. Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami placed second, 56 hundredths shy of Robinson.

Moltzan had the second-fastest second run to move up. She trailed by 1.15 seconds after the first of two runs.

“I told myself second run that I didn’t want to ski like a baby,” said Moltzan, who became the second American woman in her 30s to make a World Cup GS podium after Lindsey Vonn in 2015.

ALPINE SKIING WORLD CUP: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

Italian Federica Brignone and Swede Sara Hector, who were first and third in the first run, skied out in the second run.

Moltzan previously made three World Cup podiums between parallel and slalom events. Her best GS finish before this was fifth — both on Nov. 30 in Killington, Vermont, and Dec. 28 in Semmering, Austria.

Kronplatz marked the last World Cup GS before next month’s World Championships in Saalbach, Austria. Moltzan will go into worlds ranked seventh this season in GS.

Mikaela Shiffrin remains sidelined indefinitely after her Nov. 30 GS crash in Killington. She sustained a puncture wound in the right side of her abdomen, plus severe muscle trauma. She had further surgery on Dec. 12 to wash out the puncture wound.

The women’s Alpine World Cup season continues this weekend with a downhill and super-G in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. Lindsey Vonn is expected to race there.

