Stephen Nedoroscik joins list of Olympians to compete on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Stephen Nedoroscik is taking his pommel horse skills to the dance floor.

Nedoroscik, a two-time bronze medalist at the Paris Olympics, will become the first male gymnast to compete on “Dancing with the Stars” in season 33 starting Sept. 17.

“I want to bring some of that gymnastics — maybe a backflip or a handstand,” he said on “Good Morning America” on Thursday.

Nedoroscik, 25, performed three total routines at the Paris Games — all on pommel horse — and won two medals, bronze in the team event and bronze in the pommel horse apparatus final.

He gained fame as “Pommel Horse Guy” and drew comparisons to Superman’s Clark Kent.

At least one Olympian competed in most of the “Dancing with the Stars” seasons dating to the series’ debut in 2005.

Six Olympians have won the competition, including two gymnasts — Shawn Johnson and Laurie Hernandez.

The rest of the season 33 “Dancing with the Stars” cast will be announced Sept. 4.

Olympians and Paralympians to compete on “Dancing with the Stars”

Season 1 — Evander Holyfield (1984, boxing)

Season 4 — Apolo Ohno (2002-2010, short track speed skating) — WINNER, Clyde Drexler (1992, basketball)

Season 5 — Floyd Mayweather Jr. (1996, boxing)

Season 6 — Kristi Yamaguchi (1992, figure skating) — WINNER, Monica Seles (1996-2000, tennis)

Season 7 — Maurice Greene (2000-2004, track and field), Misty May-Treanor (2000-2012, volleyball)

Season 8 — Shawn Johnson (2008, gymnastics) — WINNER

Season 9 — Louie Vito (2010, snowboarding), Natalie Coughlin (2004-2012, swimming)

Season 10 — Evan Lysacek (2006-2010, figure skating)

Season 12 — Sugar Ray Leonard (1976, boxing)

Season 13 — Hope Solo (2004-2016, soccer)

Season 14 — Martina Navratilova (2004, tennis)

Season 15 — Shawn Johnson, Apolo Ohno

Season 16 — Dorothy Hamill (1976, figure skating), Aly Raisman (2012-2016, gymnastics)

Season 18 — Meryl Davis (2010-2014, figure skating) — WINNER, Charlie White (2010-2014, figure skating), Amy Purdy (2014, Para snowboarding)

Season 19 — Lolo Jones (2008, 2012, 2014, track and field/bobsled)

Season 20 -- Nastia Liukin (2008, gymnastics)

Season 23 -- Laurie Hernandez (2016, gymnastics) -- WINNER, Ryan Lochte (2004-2016, swimming)

Season 24 -- Simone Biles (2016-2024, gymnastics), Nancy Kerrigan (1992-94, figure skating)

Season 25 -- Victoria Arlen (2012, Para swimming)

Season 26 — Jamie Anderson (2014-22, snowboarding), Jennie Finch (2004-08, softball), Chris Mazdzer (2010-22, luge), Mirai Nagasu (2010, 2018, figure skating), Tonya Harding (1992-94, figure skating), Adam Rippon (2018, figure skating) — WINNER

Season 27 -- Danelle Umstead (2010-22, Para Alpine skiing), Mary Lou Retton (1984, gymnastics)

Season 28 -- Lamar Odom (2004, basketball)

Season 29 -- Johnny Weir (2006-10, figure skating)

Season 30 -- Suni Lee (2020-24, gymnastics)

Season 33 — Stephen Nedoroscik (2024, gymnastics)