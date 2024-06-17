2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials TV, live stream schedule

The U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials for the 2024 Paris Games air live on NBC, USA Network and Peacock from June 21-30 in Eugene, Oregon.

Coverage also streams on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

2024 Olympic Track and Field Trials Broadcast Schedule

Day Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Friday, June 21 Finals USA Network, Peacock 6:30-9 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 9-11 p.m. Saturday, June 22 Finals NBC, Peacock 9-11 p.m. Sunday, June 23 Finals NBC, Peacock 8:30-11 p.m. Monday, June 24 Finals NBC, Peacock 8-11 p.m. Thursday, June 27 Finals NBC, Peacock 8-11 p.m. Heats Peacock 11-11:45 p.m. Friday, June 28 Finals USA Network, Peacock 8-10 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 10-11 p.m. Saturday, June 29 Finals NBC, Peacock 8-10 p.m. Sunday, June 30 Finals NBC, Peacock 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Who is competing at Olympic Track and Field Trials?

The full entry list is here.

Tokyo Olympic gold medalists returning include Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (400m hurdles), Athing Mu (800m), Valarie Allman (discus), Katie Moon (pole vault) and Ryan Crouser (shot put).

Plus, reigning world champions including Noah Lyles (100m, 200m), Sha’Carri Richardson (100m), Grant Holloway (110m hurdles), Laulauga Tausaga (discus) and Chase Ealey (shot put).

In most events, the top three finishers make the Olympic team. If athletes finish in the top three but have not recorded the minimum Olympic qualifying time or mark, they can still make the team based on their world ranking.

It’s possible that athletes who finish outside the top three make the team. That can happen if top-three finishers ahead of them have not recorded the minimum Olympic qualifying time or mark.

Additional sprinters will make the Olympic team for 4x100m and 4x400m relay pools.