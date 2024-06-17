2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials TV, live stream schedule
The U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials for the 2024 Paris Games air live on NBC, USA Network and Peacock from June 21-30 in Eugene, Oregon.
Coverage also streams on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.
In most events, the top three finishers qualify for the Olympic team.
2024 Olympic Track and Field Trials Broadcast Schedule
|Day
|Coverage
|Platform(s)
|Time (ET)
|Friday, June 21
|Finals
|USA Network, Peacock
|6:30-9 p.m.
|Finals
|NBC, Peacock
|9-11 p.m.
|Saturday, June 22
|Finals
|NBC, Peacock
|9-11 p.m.
|Sunday, June 23
|Finals
|NBC, Peacock
|8:30-11 p.m.
|Monday, June 24
|Finals
|NBC, Peacock
|8-11 p.m.
|Thursday, June 27
|Finals
|NBC, Peacock
|8-11 p.m.
|Heats
|Peacock
|11-11:45 p.m.
|Friday, June 28
|Finals
|USA Network, Peacock
|8-10 p.m.
|Finals
|NBC, Peacock
|10-11 p.m.
|Saturday, June 29
|Finals
|NBC, Peacock
|8-10 p.m.
|Sunday, June 30
|Finals
|NBC, Peacock
|7:30-8:30 p.m.
Who is competing at Olympic Track and Field Trials?
Tokyo Olympic gold medalists returning include Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (400m hurdles), Athing Mu (800m), Valarie Allman (discus), Katie Moon (pole vault) and Ryan Crouser (shot put).
Plus, reigning world champions including Noah Lyles (100m, 200m), Sha’Carri Richardson (100m), Grant Holloway (110m hurdles), Laulauga Tausaga (discus) and Chase Ealey (shot put).
In most events, the top three finishers make the Olympic team. If athletes finish in the top three but have not recorded the minimum Olympic qualifying time or mark, they can still make the team based on their world ranking.
It’s possible that athletes who finish outside the top three make the team. That can happen if top-three finishers ahead of them have not recorded the minimum Olympic qualifying time or mark.
Additional sprinters will make the Olympic team for 4x100m and 4x400m relay pools.