2024 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships TV, live stream schedule

  
Published January 22, 2024 06:19 AM

The Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships air live this week from Columbus, Ohio, on NBC Sports, USA Network and Peacock.

All NBC and USA Network coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app for subscribers of those channels.

Defending champions Ilia Malinin, Isabeau Levito and ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates headline the field with national titles and world championships spots at stake.

Malinin, a 19-year-old from Virginia, is ranked No. 1 in the world this season by best total score.

Last season, he became the first skater to land a quadruple Axel in competition. This season, he already became the first to land it in a short program and the first to land all six different types of quad jumps in a career.

Levito, a 16-year-old from New Jersey, has this season become the first U.S. woman in seven years to win an international Grand Prix event. She ranks third in the world among senior skaters.

Chock and Bates went undefeated in 2023, winning their first world title in their 12th season together. They’re going for a fifth U.S. title to move one shy of the ice dance record held by Meryl Davis and Charlie White. They can also make a 12th consecutive podium to tie the record for any discipline.

The pairs’ competition is the least predictable at nationals. Reigning champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier are not in the field and haven’t competed all season after saying throughout the 2022-23 season that it would likely be their last.

Emily Chan and Spencer Howe, who were second at last year’s nationals and fifth at worlds, plan to make their 2023-24 season debut this week. They didn’t compete in the fall as Howe worked back from spring shoulder surgery.

Most if not all of the team for March’s world championships in Montreal is expected to be announced shortly after nationals. It will be three men, two women, three dance couples and three pairs.

2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships Live Broadcast Schedule

DayEventTime (ET)Platform
TuesdayPractice Cam9:30 a.m.Peacock
WednesdayPractice Cam11:15 a.m.Peacock
ThursdayPractice Cam7:45 a.m.Peacock
Pairs’ Short2-4 p.m.USA, Peacock
Rhythm Dance4:30-7 p.m.Peacock
Rhythm Dance5-7 p.m.USA
Women’s Short7:15-10 p.m.Peacock
Women’s Short8-10 p.m.USA
FridayPractice Cam1 p.m.Peacock
Men’s Short3:15-6 p.m.Peacock
Men’s Short4-6 p.m.USA
Women’s Free7:45-11 p.m.Peacock
Women’s Free8-11 p.m.NBC, Peacock
SaturdayFree Dance1:50-4:30 p.m.Peacock
Free Dance2:30-4:30 p.m.NBC, Peacock
Practice Cam4:55 p.m.Peacock
Pairs’ Free7:35-10 p.m.Peacock
Pairs’ Free8-10 p.m.USA
SundayMen’s Free2:45-6 p.m.Peacock
Men’s Free3-6 p.m.NBC, Peacock