2025 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships TV, live stream schedule

The Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships air live this week from Wichita, Kansas, on NBC Sports, USA Network and Peacock.

The field includes every national champion from last January: Ilia Malinin, Amber Glenn, ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates and the pairs’ team of Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea.

Malinin and Chock and Bates double as reigning world champions. Glenn was also the top women’s singles skater during the fall Grand Prix Series.

Kam and O’Shea joined Malinin, Chock and Bates and Glenn at December’s Grand Prix Final as one of the world’s top six pairs from the Grand Prix.

Malinin, who turned 20 on Dec. 2, eyes a three-peat at nationals. He is undefeated over the last 14 months. In his last competition, Malinin became the first skater to land all six types of quadruple jumps in one program (two were under-rotated).

Chock and Bates eye their fourth consecutive U.S. title and sixth overall. A sixth crown would tie the ice dance record held by 2014 Olympic gold medalists Meryl Davis and Charlie White.

Glenn followed her first senior U.S. championship last season by going undefeated in the fall Grand Prix Series. Her title at December’s Grand Prix Final marked the most prestigious victory for a U.S. women’s singles skater since 2010.

Kam and O’Shea earned their first U.S. title together last January; O’Shea previously won with another partner. Already this season, they became the fourth U.S. pair to qualify for the Grand Prix Final over the last 15 editions.

The team for March’s World Championships in Boston — three men, three women, three dance couples and two pairs — will be named after nationals.

2025 U.S. Figure Skating Championships Live Broadcast Schedule