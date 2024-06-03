 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2024
Novak Djokovic goes the distance (again) at French Open
nbc_moto_hangtown250recap_240601.jpg
Motocross 2024 Hangtown 250 points, results: Haiden Deegan, Tom Vialle split motos
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
James Franklin
Penn State found ‘friction’ between coach James Franklin, team doctor; could not determine violation

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rwbasevladatthird_240603.jpg
Jays moving Guerrero to third as trade showcase?
nbc_roto_rwbasecolenews_240603.jpg
How Yankees may approach Cole ahead of rehab start
nbc_csu_lawrencev2_240603.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 11, Trevor Lawrence

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2024
Novak Djokovic goes the distance (again) at French Open
nbc_moto_hangtown250recap_240601.jpg
Motocross 2024 Hangtown 250 points, results: Haiden Deegan, Tom Vialle split motos
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
James Franklin
Penn State found ‘friction’ between coach James Franklin, team doctor; could not determine violation

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rwbasevladatthird_240603.jpg
Jays moving Guerrero to third as trade showcase?
nbc_roto_rwbasecolenews_240603.jpg
How Yankees may approach Cole ahead of rehab start
nbc_csu_lawrencev2_240603.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 11, Trevor Lawrence

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

World Athletics Ultimate Championship to debut in 2026

  
Published June 3, 2024 03:25 PM

The World Athletics Ultimate Championship, a season-ending biennial track and field meet, will debut in September 2026 in Budapest.

The three-night competition will include eight to 16 athletes per event with qualifying based primarily on world rankings.

There will be semifinals and finals for track events and finals for field events. Relays are also included.

Winners will receive $150,000 from a total prize pool of $10 million.

The competition will be held in years without world outdoor championships, which are every odd year, include more athletes and are held over nine days.

The competition will be held after the annual Diamond League season ends.

World Athletics has more information here.

Track &amp; Field: USATF Championships
Christian Taylor takes his last triple jumps with eyes on final Olympics in Paris
Christian Taylor, a two-time Olympic triple jump gold medalist, plans to retire after the 2024 Paris Games.