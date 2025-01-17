 Skip navigation
Syndication: The Tennessean
Jason Edwards scores 18 points as Vanderbilt holds off No. 6 Tennessee 76-75
The American Express 2025 - Round Three
Why AmEx leader Sepp Straka shaved his head ahead of season
NCAA Basketball: Iowa State at West Virginia
Javon Small scores 27 and West Virginia beats No. 2 Iowa State 64-57

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Gymnast Yul Moldauer says he accepted suspension in whereabouts case

  
Published January 17, 2025 07:51 AM
Yul Moldauer

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JUNE 27: Yul Moldauer prepares to complete on the parallel bars at the Men’s U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials preliminary session on June 27, 2024 at Target Center in Minneapolis, MN.(Photo by Matt Blewett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Gymnast Yul Moldauer posted that he has accepted a 16-month suspension after missing three drug tests in a 12-month span.

A suspension for whereabouts violations, a term that includes missed drug tests, typically ranges from one to two years depending on degree of fault. Suspensions can be backdated to the date of the last missed test.

Olympic-level athletes are required to provide and be present at daily locations for drug testers to find them for no-notice testing.

“Those (whereabouts) failures are on me,” Moldauer posted, adding that he has never tested positive for a banned substance. “I am responsible for following the rules completely, and I (fell) short of that. It really is that simple.”

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency has not yet announced a suspension or published details about Moldauer’s case.

Moldauer, 28, is a Tokyo Olympian, won the 2017 U.S. all-around title and has competed at five world championships, winning two bronze medals.

“This setback does not define me,” Moldauer posted. “My focus remains on rebuilding trust, staying dedicated to the sport I love, and working tirelessly to represent Team USA at the LA 2028 Olympics.

“I am committed to upholding the highest standards of athletic integrity and look forward to returning to competition stronger and wiser.”