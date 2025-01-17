Gymnast Yul Moldauer says he accepted suspension in whereabouts case

Gymnast Yul Moldauer posted that he has accepted a 16-month suspension after missing three drug tests in a 12-month span.

A suspension for whereabouts violations, a term that includes missed drug tests, typically ranges from one to two years depending on degree of fault. Suspensions can be backdated to the date of the last missed test.

Olympic-level athletes are required to provide and be present at daily locations for drug testers to find them for no-notice testing.

“Those (whereabouts) failures are on me,” Moldauer posted, adding that he has never tested positive for a banned substance. “I am responsible for following the rules completely, and I (fell) short of that. It really is that simple.”

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency has not yet announced a suspension or published details about Moldauer’s case.

Moldauer, 28, is a Tokyo Olympian, won the 2017 U.S. all-around title and has competed at five world championships, winning two bronze medals.

“This setback does not define me,” Moldauer posted. “My focus remains on rebuilding trust, staying dedicated to the sport I love, and working tirelessly to represent Team USA at the LA 2028 Olympics.

“I am committed to upholding the highest standards of athletic integrity and look forward to returning to competition stronger and wiser.”