Andy Browne is an on-air contributor for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, China. He will contribute to the coverage of the Opening Ceremony on NBC and Peacock, as well as NBC’s first night of primetime coverage on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Browne is currently the Editorial Director of Bloomberg New Economy Forum. A former China Editor, senior correspondent and columnist for the Wall Street Journal, Browne has decades of experience covering China and running news bureaus throughout Asia.